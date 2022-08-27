Pakistan's massive floods bring more grief

These images on Friday show the streets of Fazilpur heavily inundated and buildings partially submerged, with flood rescue and relief efforts underway.

The destruction of infrastructure and breakdown in communication links had added to the difficulties faced by authorities conducting rescue and relief efforts.

On Friday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited the southern province of Sindh, which faced the vast majority of this damage.

During a press conference, he lamented the devastation he had seen:

"When the plane was landing just now, I looked down with great concentration. It looked like the angry waves of the River Indus had spread across the whole region. The flood of 2010 was a very huge flood in our history but I feel that this flood has caused much greater havoc."

On Thursday, the country's climate change minister called the situation a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions".

Since mid-June, when the monsoon began, over 1,800 miles (3,000 kilometers) of road, 130 bridges and 495,000 homes have been damaged, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Pakistan has appealed to the international community for help as it struggles to cope.