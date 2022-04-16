Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pakistan's new ruling alliance takes control of parliament with new speaker

04/16/2022 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan's new ruling alliance took control of the lower house of parliament on Saturday with the election of a new speaker, cementing control of the assembly after former premier Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote.

The previous speaker and his deputy, both Khan allies, had attempted to block and then delay the vote, only for the country's top court to deem their actions illegal.

The lower house of parliament eventually voted in favour of removing Khan from office on Sunday.

The new ruling alliance has already elected their candidate, Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister.

The new speaker is Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, a former prime minister who belongs to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), part of the new ruling alliance. He was elected unopposed in the absence of Khan's party, which resigned en masse from the house on Monday.

"Raja Pervaiz Ashraf took oath as the 22nd Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan," said a Twitter account run by the staff of Pakistan's National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.

The resignations are yet to be fully processed. If accepted, Pakistan faces the prospect of close to 100 by-elections within two months, a major distraction for Sharif and his coalition partners and a potential platform for Khan to mobilise support.

Sharif is expected to name his cabinet in the coming days with a number of policy challenges facing the new government, in particular dealing with an economy in deep trouble.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Ros Russell)

By Syed Raza Hassan


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41aMore Chinese cities tighten controls as Shanghai COVID cases rise
RE
07:41aMore Chinese cities tighten controls as Shanghai COVID cases rise
RE
07:40aNepal seeks overseas nationals' help to build up forex reserves amid economic woes
RE
07:39aRussia hits Kyiv, Lviv; presses offensive in ruins of Mariupol
RE
07:34aPakistan's new ruling alliance takes control of parliament with new speaker
RE
07:24aNepal seeks overseas nationals' help to build up forex reserves amid economic woes
RE
07:21aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
07:16aPakistan's new ruling alliance takes control of parliament with new speaker
RE
07:03aUkraine's richest man vows to rebuild besieged Mariupol
RE
07:00aUkraine's richest man vows to rebuild besieged Mariupol
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3Activision cooperating with federal insider trading probes - filing
4Starbucks CEO Schultz says days of 'false promises' are over
5Ukraine says fighting rages in Mariupol, blasts rattle Kyiv

HOT NEWS