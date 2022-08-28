Log in
Pakistan says it has secured financing needed for IMF bailout - WSJ

08/28/2022 | 10:27am EDT
A vendor waits for customers to sell vegetables at a makeshift stall in a market, in Karachi

(Reuters) - Pakistan has secured financing that the International Monetary Fund required it to first arrange before considering a bailout deal worked out between IMF staff and the country, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The IMF board will meet later on Monday to take up Pakistan's programme review to decide whether to approve a tranche of funding for the country.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


