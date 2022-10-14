Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion bilateral debt-finance minister

In an interview, Dar ruled out the possibility of a default on Pakistan's debt, an extension of the maturity date on bonds due in December or a renegotiation of Pakistan's current International Monetary Fund program.

The veteran finance minister said multilateral development banks and international donors have been "quite flexible" in meeting Pakistan's external financing needs after devastating floods, which caused an estimated $32 billion in damages.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By David Lawder and Jorgelina do Rosario