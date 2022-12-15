Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Pakistan signs $475 million flood loan deal with ADB

12/15/2022 | 04:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: YEAR-END/INTRO

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan has signed a $475 million loan agreement for flood relief with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country's economic affairs minister said on Thursday, taking the total for the year to $2.7 billion with the agency.

Floods caused by abnormal monsoon rains and a melting glacier submerged huge swathes of the country earlier this year and killed nearly 1,700 people, the majority of them children and women.

Minister Ayaz Sadiq said the concessionary ADB loan was signed at the rate of 1% for a period of 40 years.

"The impression that's being spread is that God forbid, Pakistan is going to be bankrupt, or it is in financial crisis. There is nothing like that," Sadiq said in a recorded message.

"Had there been such a situation, the ADB wouldn't have signed these loans with us today."

Pakistan is struggling to meet its external financing obligations in the face of low foreign exchange reserves that are barely enough to cover a month of imports. It is also beset by decades-high inflation.

The country has been trying to approach allies to seek financial support, and a ninth review of the International Monetary Fund for a 2019 bailout programme has been pending since September.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad, writing by Sudipto ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Krishna N. Das)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:27aAmid crypto turmoil, Hong Kong debuts first crypto futures ETFs
RE
04:25aFitch affirms China ratings at 'A+'
RE
04:20aPutin to outline Russia's response to price cap this week - Kremlin
RE
04:18aWhat Harry and Meghan said in final Netflix episodes
RE
04:17aTaiwan Central Bank Raises Rates Again
DJ
04:12aUK's Mondi to sell three Russian packaging converting operations
RE
04:10aCiti to wind down consumer banking in china, affecting about 1,200 staff
RE
04:09aSterling down 1.01% to $1.2303…
RE
04:09aChina, HK stocks fall as COVID outbreaks, Fed projections weigh
RE
04:07aEldest daughter of Thai king hospitalised with heart problem - palace
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Investors bet Fed will blink if recession hits despite 'higher..
2Germany's half-a-trillion dollar energy bazooka may not be enough
3Marketmind: Thank you, next
4KERING : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PROPOSALS TO EXTEND U..

HOT NEWS