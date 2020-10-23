Pakistan stays on global terrorism financing "grey list"

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A global dirty money watchdog
decided on Friday to keep Pakistan on its "grey list", despite
progress by Islamabad on meeting international anti-terrorism
financing norms.
In a statement, the Financial Action Task Force urged
Pakistan to complete an internationally agreed action plan by
February 2021.
Last February, Pakistan secured an extra four months to
complete the plan after missing 13 of the 27 targets that FATF
had set for it in 2018 when it put Pakistan on its "grey list".
The grace period was then extended again due to the new
coronavirus pandemic.
The "grey list" comprises countries whose controls over
terrorism financing are deemed inadequate.
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Kevin Liffey)