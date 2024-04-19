ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -At least two people were killed in a suicide blast attack in Pakistan's Karachi on Friday that struck a vehicle in which foreign nationals were travelling, broadcaster Geo News reported.

All five foreigners in the vehicle survived the attack, the report said, adding that the suicide bomber and two militants were killed in retaliatory fire by the police.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

