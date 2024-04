KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - At least 13 religious pilgrims died and 30 were injured when the truck they were riding in overturned on Wednesday in southwestern Pakistan, police said.

Carrying the pilgrims to a shrine, the truck was speeding and fell into a deep roadside ditch in Hub City in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, police said.

Casualties were expected to rise, police said.

(Reporting by Saleem Shahid in Quetta; writing by Ariba Shahid; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)