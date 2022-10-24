Pakistani journalist killed in Kenya police shooting

The car drove through their roadblock without stopping - according to a police report.

It said a relative of Sharif had been driving the car.

A Kenyan police watchdog said it is investigating the incident.

Sharif's death has sparked widespread outrage in Pakistan, including on social media from officials, journalists, and others.

Former prime minister Imran Khan condemned the death and said Sharif had been murdered for his journalistic work.

He called for a judicial investigation into the incident.

A senior Kenyan police officer told local media that the shooting was being treated as a case of mistaken identity.

Sharif worked for many years as a prime-time television news show host for ARY News in Pakistan.

He had recently fled the country citing threats to his life.

It was not immediately clear when he had arrived in Kenya.

