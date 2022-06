Pakistani police investigating death of televangelist-turned politician

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, 50, was found unconscious at his home in Karachi and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Ghulam Nabi Memon, provincial police chief, said.

"Police are trying to convince the family to allow the autopsy, since circumstances surrounding death are not clear," Memon told Reuters, speaking on WhatsApp. He added that he has instructed the Karachi police chief to ensure the postmortem.

The family had refused the autopsy examination and shifted the body to a morgue, the information office for the rescue service said.

Hussain was found motionless at his house by one his employees, who called the rescue service, the service's information said.

