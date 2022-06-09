Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Pakistani police investigating death of televangelist-turned politician

06/09/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Hussain, host of the Geo TV channel programme

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistani police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a prominent televangelist-turned-politician on Thursday.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, 50, was found unconscious at his home in Karachi and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Ghulam Nabi Memon, provincial police chief, said.

"Police are trying to convince the family to allow the autopsy, since circumstances surrounding death are not clear," Memon told Reuters, speaking on WhatsApp. He added that he has instructed the Karachi police chief to ensure the postmortem.

The family had refused the autopsy examination and shifted the body to a morgue, the information office for the rescue service said.

Hussain was found motionless at his house by one his employees, who called the rescue service, the service's information said.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Syed Raza Hassan


© Reuters 2022
