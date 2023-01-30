Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Pakistani rupee hits all-time low vs dollar to meet IMF demands

01/30/2023 | 03:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A trader counts Pakistani rupee notes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar

The rupee closed at 262.60 to a dollar in inter-bank trade on Friday, the central bank said.

KARACHI (Reuters) - The Pakistani rupee on Monday hit an all-time low after dropping about 2.56% to 269.50 per dollar from its previous close in the inter-bank market, trading data showed.

The rupee has fallen to historic lows since an artificial cap on the currency was lifted last week to move it to a market-based exchange rate.

That removed support previously provided by the country's currency exchange association.

Moving the rupee to a market-based exchange rate is one of several conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to start talks over a ninth review of Pakistan's $7 billion bailout programme.

The IMF has announced its delegation are to arrive in Islamabad on January 31 for talks through February 9.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid; writing by Sudipto Ganguly and Asif Shahzad; editing by Miral Fahmy and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:36aUK accounting watchdog tightens scrutiny of ESG in company audits
RE
03:34aProfits at China's state-owned firms shrink 5.1% y/y in 2022
RE
03:29aCzech president-elect to speak to Taiwan president in diplomatic breakthrough
RE
03:23aUK stocks slip ahead of central bank meetings, Unilever up after naming new CEO
RE
03:16aPakistani rupee hits all-time low vs dollar to meet IMF demands
RE
03:15aRussian business offers cash bounties to destroy Western tanks in Ukraine
RE
03:14aCommerzbank meets important criteria for DAX membership
RE
03:11aBlinken meets Egypt's Sisi in first leg of Mideast tour
RE
03:11aRussian rouble hovers near 69.50 vs dollar as exporters pay taxes
RE
03:09aHong Kong Exchange Fund's 2022 investment loss of HK$202.4 bln
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adani Enterprises shares rise but other group stocks plunge after short..
2Asia shares turn cagey as rate hikes, earnings loom
3Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability
4Asia shares brace for rate hikes, earnings rush
5Ganfeng Lithium Shares Rise After Solid 2022 Profit Outlook

HOT NEWS