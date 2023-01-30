Pakistani rupee hits all-time low vs dollar to meet IMF demands

KARACHI (Reuters) - The Pakistani rupee on Monday hit an all-time low after dropping about 2.56% to 269.50 per dollar from its previous close in the inter-bank market, trading data showed.

The rupee has fallen to historic lows since an artificial cap on the currency was lifted last week to move it to a market-based exchange rate.

That removed support previously provided by the country's currency exchange association.

Moving the rupee to a market-based exchange rate is one of several conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to start talks over a ninth review of Pakistan's $7 billion bailout programme.

The IMF has announced its delegation are to arrive in Islamabad on January 31 for talks through February 9.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid; writing by Sudipto Ganguly and Asif Shahzad; editing by Miral Fahmy and Jason Neely)