Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Palantir Posts Investor Day Webcast and Live Q&A Recordings, Including Management Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

Palantir Technologies Inc. hosted its Investor Day on September 9, 2020. The sessions included an introduction from CEO Alex Karp, a Management Presentation, Platform Overviews about its Gotham, Foundry, and Apollo platforms, a Customer Spotlight, and a Live Q&A session.

The recordings are available at:

These links are also available at https://investors.palantir.com.

Disclaimer

A registration statement relating to Palantir securities was filed with, and has been declared effective by, the SEC. This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance, or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

When available, a copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained from Palantir Technologies Inc., c/o Investor Relations, 1555 Blake Street, Suite 250, Denver, Colorado 80202, or by email at investors@palantir.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pNORBORD : Enters Into Automatic Share Purchase Plan
AQ
05:57pNevado Resources Announces Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement Closing Date
NE
05:55pधनगढी कार्यलयमा भएका पुराना सामानहरू लिलाम बिक्री गर्ने सम्बन्धि सुचना ।
PU
05:55pGLUCOSE HEALTH : September 23, 2020 - Glucose Health, Inc. Unveils GLUCODOWN® "Enhanced Water" Retail Packaging and Launch Date
PU
05:53pNATIONAL VISION : KKR nears over $3 billion deal to buy 1-800 Contacts - Bloomberg News
RE
05:50pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : 1,200-unit self-storage portfolio trades in suburban Nashville
PU
05:50pTECHNIPFMC : Access to transcript
PU
05:50pDFCC BANK : supports Watawala Tea Ceylon Limited's leveraged acquisition financing of Daintee Limited
PU
05:50pGUGGENHEIM TAXABLE MUNICIPAL MANAGED DURATION TRUST : GBAB September 2020 Section 19A-1 Letter
PU
05:46pRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Jason Melbourne to Join the Board of Directors of Restaurant Brands International
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : COVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
3Nikola’s turmoil was bound to happen
4KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : HOW A FORTUNATE FEW AIRLINES PROFIT IN A PANDEMIC: Lots of Cargo
5WISDOMTREE INVESTMENTS, INC. : Investors brace for months of big market swings as virus, political worries loo..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group