Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Palantir valued at $23 billion as shares pop in public market debut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 03:00pm EDT
A person wears a Palantir Technologies (PLTR) sweater outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the day of their initial public offering (IPO) in Manhattan, New York City

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc, the U.S. data analytics firm known for its work with the Central Intelligence Agency and other government agencies, rose 48% on its public market debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at more than $23 billion.

The listing is a landmark moment for Palantir, putting an end to years of speculation about when the company, co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel in 2003, would go public and how much it would be worth.

Palantir's shares opened at $10 and rose to around $10.70, up from the reference price of $7.25 set by the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The shares traded at a peak of $11 in the private market in September and at a weighted average price of $9.17.

The listing lifts Palantir's valuation above the $20 billion the company was valued in a 2015 private fundraising round.

There has been considerable conjecture about how much Palantir is worth and whether investors will view it as a lucrative software provider or a less-glamorous consulting business.

Denver-based Palantir went public at a time of strong investor demand for new stocks, particularly technology companies that promise rapid growth.

The company, led by CEO Alex Karp, has seen strong demand for its services, with revenue rising almost 50% to $481.2 million in the first six months of 2020 from the comparable period a year earlier. However, Palantir has yet to turn a profit in its 17 years of existence, posting a net loss of $164.7 million in the same period, compared with a loss of $280.5 million a year earlier.

DIRECT ROUTE

Palantir opted to go public through a direct listing rather than a traditional initial public offering, meaning it did not raise any money but allowed its investors to sell more shares.

Only two major companies - workplace messaging platform Slack Technologies Inc in 2019 and music-streaming service Spotify Technology SA in 2018 - have taken the direct listing route.

Workplace software maker Asana Inc also went public on Wednesday through a direct listing, and its shares opened up 29%.

"Direct listings provide more open and equal access to shares and ensures market-based pricing," said Michael Underhill, chief investment officer for Capital Innovations.

Palantir analyzes large amounts of data for U.S. government defense and intelligence agencies, global banks and energy companies. Its platform is used in some of the most politically sensitive projects, including tracking illegal immigrants and identifying terrorists. The U.S. military reportedly used Palantir's technology to successfully search for al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

As a public company, Palantir is expected to face intense scrutiny from investors and the media about its operations after years of being viewed as one of the most reclusive U.S. tech companies.

Palantir, whose name is derived from a magical artifact from hit movie "Lord of the Rings," recently moved its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Denver, saying in a filing that it shared "fewer and fewer of the technology's sector's values and commitments."

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs & Co were the lead banks advising Palantir on its listing.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru, Joshua Franklin and Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:10p'I like what I saw,' U.S. FAA chief on Boeing 737 MAX test flight
RE
03:05pEXCLUSIVE : Marathon Petroleum cutting at least 6% of refinery staff at nine U.S. plants
RE
03:00pPalantir valued at $23 billion as shares pop in public market debut
RE
02:53pAlphabet Inc's Google launches Google TV, new Chromecast
RE
02:52pFaa administrator dickson on boeing 737 max evaluation flight "i like what i saw on the flight" -- press conference
RE
02:48pAMERICAN AIRLINES CEO LEAVES DOOR OPEN TO DELAYING OCT 1 FURLOUGHS : Cnn
RE
02:48pU.S. airlines asked to delay furloughs if aid deal in sight
RE
02:47pGlobal banks ramp up preparations for U.S. election night chaos, sources say
RE
02:47pMeet the lawyers behind the upcoming U.S./Google antitrust showdown
RE
02:47pSEC says Morgan Stanley agrees to pay $5 million for short sale lapses
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group