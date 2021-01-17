Palestine Monetary Authority : Governor Meets the British Consul-General

January 13, 2021- His Excellency the Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority, Dr. Feras Milhem, met today in Ramallah with the British Consul-General in Jerusalem, Mr. Philip Hall.

Dr. Milhem briefed Mr. Hall on the latest developments in the Palestinian banking sector and the efforts of Palestine Monetary Authority to maintain the stability, strength and development of such sector.

Dr. Milhem stressed the depth of the bilateral banking relationship between Palestine and the United Kingdom, praising the United Kingdom's support in various fields. Dr. Milhem also stressed the need to strengthen the joint relationship between the UK and Palestine within the framework of developing Palestinian banking relations with various countries.

Mr. Hall congratulated His Excellency the Governor on his new position, wished him success in his duties, and expressed his country's readiness to expand the horizons of continuous and mutual cooperation in various fields, including finance and banking.

