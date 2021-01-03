Log in
Palestine Monetary Authority : The Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Meets with the Egyptian Ambassador to the State of Palestine

01/03/2021 | 08:23am EST
Salem / Thursday, December 31, 2020
/ Categories: Meetings
The Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority Meets with the Egyptian Ambassador to the State of Palestine

December 30, 2020 - Ramallah and Al-Bireh - His Excellency the Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority, Mr. Azzam Shawwa, met today at the Headquarters of Palestine Monetary Authority, the Egyptian Ambassador to the State of Palestine, Mr. Tarek Tayil.

Mr. Shawwa briefed the Ambassador during the meeting about the latest developments in the Palestinian banking sector, and the challenges it is going through, stressing the stability and durability of the Palestinian banking sector despite all these challenges. Mr. Shawa also pointed to the efforts of Palestine Monetary Authority to face the effects and repercussions of the current economic crisis resulting from the outbreak of coronavirus, and the most prominent measures taken by Palestine Monetary Authority to mitigate the repercussions of this crisis on the affected groups.

Mr. Shawwa praised the depth of the historically strong relationship between Palestine and Egypt where Egypt is constantly on the side of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.

Ambassador Tarek Tayil praised Palestine Monetary Authority and its efforts in developing the Palestinian banking sector and maintaining its stability. Ambassador Tayil also stressed the need to strengthen this mutual relationship between the two sides and exchange of banking experience, and his country's readiness to expand the horizons of cooperation in various fields.

Palestine Monetary Authority published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2021 13:23:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
