Palestine Monetary Authority's Governor Meets Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs and Press and Public Diplomacy

The Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority, Dr. Feras Milhem, met in Ramallah with Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs and Press and Public Diplomacy Mr. Hady Amr and his delegation, in the presence of the Deputy Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority, Mr. Mohammed Manasrah.

During the meeting, the Governor of Palestine Monetary Authority presented the latest developments in the Palestinian banking sector, efforts by Palestine Monetary Authority to maintain its strength and stability, and the development plans being worked on.

The Governor also addressed the most important measures taken by Palestine Monetary Authority to mitigate the repercussions of the Corona crisis on the affected groups, and the efforts of Palestine Monetary Authority to promote economic growth through its fiscal policies and its role in providing financing for SMEs through Sustainability Fund.

Dr. Milhem stressed the interest of Palestine Monetary Authority in developing Palestinian banking relations with various relevant international entities, in the interest of the national economy and the Palestinian banking system.

Mr. Hady Amr commended the Palestinian banking sector and its durability as the backbone of the Palestinian economy for its important role in supporting, developing economic projects.

