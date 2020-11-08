Palestinian President Abbas congratulates Joe Biden - statement

RAMALLAH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud
Abbas on Sunday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden in
a statement that indicated the Palestinian leadership would drop
its three-year political boycott of the White House.
"I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his victory as
President of the United States of America for the coming period,
and I congratulate his elected Vice President Kamala Harris,"
Abbas said in a statement issued from his office in the West
Bank city of Ramallah.
It added: "I look forward to working with the
President-elect and his administration to strengthen the
Palestinian-American relations and to achieve freedom,
independence, justice and dignity for our people, as well as to
work for peace, stability and security for all in our region and
the world."
The Palestinians have been holding out for a change of U.S.
president for three years, hoping for a chance to hit the reset
button on relations with Washington.
Abbas ended all political dealings with President Donald
Trump's administration after Trump's December 2017 decision to
recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the U.S.
Embassy there.
