Palestinian who killed 2 in Tel Aviv shot by Israeli forces

04/08/2022 | 12:18am EDT
Attack in Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Palestinian who opened fire in a Tel Aviv bar, killing two people, was shot and killed by Israeli security forces on Friday after an hours-long manhunt through the city.

The Israeli officers located the man hiding near a mosque in Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv, Israel's Shin Bet security agency said. During an exchange of fire, the attacker, identified as a Palestinian from the occupied West Bank, was killed, Shin Bet said.

Late on Thursday, at the start of the weekend in Israel, the attacker had entered a pub on a main street of Tel Aviv and opened fire, killing two people and seriously wounding three others before fleeing the scene.

Hundreds of Israeli security officers had tried to chase him down throughout the city.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2022
