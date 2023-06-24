STORY: Hours earlier a Palestinian militant opened fire at an Israeli checkpoint in the occupied West Bank before he was shot dead by forces at the scene, Israel's police said.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group associated with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party, claimed the gunman as a member. Official Palestinian news agency WAFA identified him as an 18-year-old from Kafr Aqab.

The Israeli military said one Israeli suspect had been arrested and that its forces used anti-riot measures to break up Palestinian stone-throwing that erupted in the village.

Violence surged this week in the West Bank, where for over a year the military has conducted regular sweeps leading to repeated clashes with Palestinian fighters amid a spate of Palestinian street attacks on Israelis.