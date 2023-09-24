STORY: Israeli forces raided the Nur Shams camp near the city of Tulkarm in the early hours of Sunday morning, setting off an hours-long gun battle with Palestinian fighters, witnesses said.

The Israeli military said it conducted "counterterrorism activity" in the camp, dismantled an operational command centre, equipped with computers and surveillance cameras, and uncovered dozens of explosive devices and bomb-making components.

Hamas, which has been extending its reach away from its base in Gaza and into the West Bank, said one of the men, 21-year-old Osaid Abu Ali, was a member of its armed wing.

Violence in the West Bank has raged for more than a year, with stepped-up Israeli military raids, increased settler assaults on Palestinian villages and a spate of Palestinian attacks on Israelis.