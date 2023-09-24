The Israeli military said it conducted "counterterrorism activity" in the camp, dismantled an operational command centre, equipped with computers and surveillance cameras, and uncovered dozens of explosive devices and bomb-making components.
Hamas, which has been extending its reach away from its base in Gaza and into the West Bank, said one of the men, 21-year-old Osaid Abu Ali, was a member of its armed wing.
Violence in the West Bank has raged for more than a year, with stepped-up Israeli military raids, increased settler assaults on Palestinian villages and a spate of Palestinian attacks on Israelis.