Palestinians welcome Trump exit, but are cautious about Biden

JERUSALEM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Palestinians have been
holding out for a change of U.S. president for three years,
hoping for a chance to hit the reset button on relations with
Washington.
There was no immediate response from Palestinian President
Mahmoud Abbas after Joe Biden was declared winner of the U.S.
presidential election by major television networks on Saturday,
but the first key decision facing Abbas is whether he will
resume political contacts with the United States.
Three years ago Abbas cut off contact with President Donald
Trump's White House, accusing it of pro-Israel bias over Trump's
decisions to break with decades of U.S. policy by recognising
Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the U.S. Embassy
to the city.
"We don't expect miraculous transformation, but at least we
expect the dangerous destructive policies of Trump to totally
stop," said Hanan Ashrawi, a veteran negotiator and member of
the Palestine Liberation Organisation's Executive Committee.
"It is time to change course," she added. "They should
change course and deal with the Palestinian question on the
bases of legality, equality and justice and not on the basis of
responding to special interests of pro-Israeli lobbies or
whatever."
Other Trump decisions that infuriated the Palestinians were
to de-fund the United Nations agency that deals with Palestinian
refugees and to shut the Palestinian diplomatic mission in
Washington.
Trump also published a Mideast blueprint in January that
envisaged Israeli sovereignty over parts of the Israeli-occupied
West Bank, territory that Palestinians seek for a state.
"It is a happy day. Trump is gone," said Um Mohammad, a
mother of four in Gaza. "I hope that Biden does not make the
same mistakes and that he doesn’t blindly follow Israel."
Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls Gaza and
is regarded as a terrorist group by the U.S. and Israel, also
welcomed the setback for the current occupant of the White
House.
"We are happy at the departure of the criminal Trump and we
will judge Biden through the positions he will take in relation
to the Palestinian cause," he said.
Mohammad Dahlan, a former Palestinian security chief and
government minister based in Abu Dhabi, said Biden’s win would
"open a new horizon for peace that is based on the two-state
solution as Biden promised during his election campaign."
However Dahlan, who is living in exile and out of favour
with Abbas, his party leader, called for internal reforms.
"The removal of Trump’s danger isn’t enough, we have to
resolve our internal imbalance by ending the divisions and elect
new institutions and legitimate leaders," he said in a post on
his Facebook page.
This was echoed by Salem Barahmeh, executive director of the
Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy, who cautioned that
Biden was not going to deliver liberation for Palestinians or
the independent statehood that they seek.
"Take this time to look internally to our own people and
build unity," he wrote on Twitter in a post calling for "a
representative/inclusive/democratic political system and a
viable strategy for liberation that inspires/mobilises."
(Additional reporting by Ali Sawaftal; Editing by Stephen
Farrell and Mike Harrison)