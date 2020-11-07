Palestinians welcome Trump exit, but are cautious about Biden

(adds Hamas leader and Palestinian comments)
JERUSALEM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Palestinians have been
holding out for a change of U.S. president for three years,
hoping for a chance to hit the reset button on relations with
Washington.
There was no response from Palestinian President Mahmoud
Abbas after Joe Biden was declared winner of the U.S.
presidential election by major television networks on Saturday,
but the first key decision facing Abbas is whether he will
resume political contacts with the United States.
Three years ago Abbas cut off contact with President Donald
Trump's White House, accusing it of pro-Israel bias over Trump's
decisions to break with decades of U.S. policy by recognising
Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the U.S. Embassy
to the city.
"We don't expect miraculous transformation, but at least we
expect the dangerous destructive policies of Trump to totally
stop," said Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Palestine Liberation
Organisation's Executive Committee.
"They should change course and deal with the Palestinian
question on the bases of legality, equality and justice and not
on the basis of responding to special interests of pro-Israeli
lobbies or whatever," she added.
In the West Bank city of Ramallah, Palestinian cobbler Imad
Haj Muhammad was delighted to see Trump go, even though he made
money by selling shoes with Trump's name on them, a mark of
disrespect in Arab culture.
But Haj Muhammad, 57, remains cautious about a Biden
presidency, and had a message for him. “We hope the American
administration will change its policies regarding the
Palestinians. Do not support the occupation," he said.
JERUSALEM AND REFUGEES
Other Trump decisions that infuriated the Palestinians were
cutting aid, de-funding the United Nations agency that deals
with Palestinian refugees, and closing the Palestinian
diplomatic mission in Washington.
Trump also published a Mideast blueprint in January that
envisaged Israeli sovereignty over parts of the Israeli-occupied
West Bank, territory that Palestinians seek for a state.
Biden has said he will restore funding to the West Bank and
Gaza.
He has also in the past opposed Israeli settlement
construction in the West Bank and backed a two-state solution to
the conflict, a formula that would see a future state of
Palestine co-existing alongside Israel.
But he is not likely to move the U.S. embassy back from
Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.
And he has welcomed Israel's recently announced
"normalisation" deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and
Sudan, which the Palestinians have condemned.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Islamist group that
controls Gaza, urged Biden to “correct the unjust U.S. policies
that made the United States a partner in injustice and
aggression”.
But with Abbas still silent, it is unclear whether his
Palestinian Authority will resume ties with the White House or
with Israel.
Hani al-Masri, a Palestinian political analyst, said it
would be difficult for the Palestinians to continue their
boycott, even though expectations of Biden remained modest.
"Biden's policies may appeal to Palestinians ... but he will
not wade into the conflict given the presence of a (right-wing)
government in Israel, which will be a great obstacle to him. He
will not be willing to exert pressure on Israel," he said.
(Additional reporting by Ali Sawaftal; Writing by Stephen
Farrell, editing by Mike Harrison and Giles Elgood)