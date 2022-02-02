Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Palghar 20A

02/02/2022 | 06:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

रजिस्ट्री सं. डी.एल.- 33004/99

REGD. No. D. L.-33004/99

सी.जी.-डी.एलxxx.-GIDE.-02022022xxx

-233072

xxxGIDHxxx

CG-DL-E-02022022-233072

असाधारण

EXTRAORDINARY

भाग II-खण्ड3-उप-खण्ड(ii)

PART II-Section3-Sub-section (ii)

प्राजधकार सेप्रकाजित

PUBLISHED BY AUTHORITY

सं. 396]

नई दिल्ली, मंगलवार, फरवरी 1, 2022/माघ 12, 1943

No. 396]

NEW DELHI, TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2022/MAGHA 12, 1943

fnYyh] 25 tuojh] 2022

½-

ljdkj]

vf/kfu;e] 1989 ¼1989 dk

24½

mDr vf/kfu;e

dgk x;k

dh /kkjk 20 d dh

mi/kkjk ¼1½ }kjk

dk

;g lek/kku

fd

fy,] og

ftldk

fooj.k

mikc}

fn;k x;k

jkT;

iky?kj

fu"iknu]

.k]

fy,

dk

vk'k; dh

.kk djrh

mDr

fgrc}

O;fDr]

bl

jkti=

dh rkjh[k

rhl fnu

Hkhrj]

mDr

vf/kfu;e dh /kkjk 20 ?k dh mi/kkjk ¼1½

v/khu

fy,

dj

l{ke

mi&dyDVj

Mgk.

bjkuh

Mgk. iky?kj]

fyf[kr

fd;k tk,xk

vk/kkj

miof.kr fd,

l{ke

;k

O;fDrxr #i ;k fof/k O;olk;h

ek/;e

dk volj

lHkh

dh

rFkk

;fn

l{ke

vko';d

}kjk] ;k

;k

dj

mDr vf/kfu;e dh /kkjk 20 ?k dh mi/kkjk ¼2½

v/khu l{ke

}kjk

fd;k x;k

bl

v/khu

dk

vU;

miyC/k

fgrc} O;fDr

}kjk

l{ke

mudk fujh{k.k fd;k tk ldrk

A

651 GI/2022

(1)

2

THE GAZETTE OF INDIA : EXTRAORDINARY

[PART II-SEC. 3(ii)]

jkT;

iky?kj

dh

okyh

dk]

lfgr ;k

jfgr

fooj.kA

¼1½

iky?kj

Mgk.

dlkjk

97

0-1600

[Qk- - 2022@,y,e,y&II

lh@2268]

R;kxh]

MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS

(RAILWAY BOARD)

NOTIFICATION

New Delhi, the 25th January, 2022

S.O. 411(E).-In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 20A of the Railways Act, 1989 (24 of 1989) (hereinafter referred to as the said act), the Central Government after being satisfied that for the public purpose the land the brief description of which has been given in the schedule annexed hereto is required for the purpose of execution, maintenance, management and operation of Special Railway Project namely, Western Dedicated Freight Corridor in the district of Palghar in the State of Maharashtra, hereby declares its intention to acquire such land;

Any person interested in the said land may within a period of thirty days from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette, raise objection to the acquisition and use of such land for the aforesaid purpose under sub-section (1) of section 20 D of the said Act;

Every such objection shall be made to the Competent Authority namely, Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition), Surya Project, Dahanu, Opp. IDBI Bank, Irani Road, Dahanu, Palghar, Maharashtra in writing and shall set out the grounds thereof and the Competent Authority shall give the objector an opportunity of being heard either in person or by legal practitioner and may after hearing such objections and after making such further enquiry if any as the Competent Authority thinks necessary by order either allow or disallow the objections;

Any order made by the Competent Authority under sub-section (2) of section 20 D of the said Act shall be

final;

The land plans and other details of the land covered under this notification are available and can be inspected by the interested person at the aforesaid office of the Competent Authority.

SCHEDULE

Brief description of land to be acquired with or without structure for the Special Railway Project of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor in Palghar district in the State of Maharashtra.

Serial

Name of

Taluka

Name of Village

Survey

Area in Hectares

Number

District

Number

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(1)

Palghar

Dahanu

Kasara

97 Part

0.1600

[F. No. 2022/LML-II/12/1/WC/2268] PANKAJ TYAGI, Executive Director (L&A)

Uploaded by Dte. of Printing at Government of India Press, Ring Road, Mayapuri, New Delhi-110064

and Published by the Controller of Publications, Delhi-110054. SURENDER MAHADASAM

Digitally signed by SURENDER MAHADASAM

Date: 2022.02.02 16:59:51 +05'30'

Disclaimer

Ministry of Railways of the Republic of India published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 11:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
06:46aAppointment of Chief Operating Officer Resignation of General Manager Caijiaying Mine
AQ
06:46aUnplanned production outage in Raahe, affects first quarter results
AQ
06:46aNet Asset Value(s)
AQ
06:46aFrom Boomers to Gen Z, All Generations Agree a Negative Customer Experience is Worse Than A Bad Product
BU
06:46aBrinker international reports second quarter of fiscal 2022 results
PR
06:46aEvercore Reports Full Year 2021 Results; Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Revenues and Net Income; Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 Per Share
BU
06:46aSTORE Capital Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
BU
06:46aStrategic Party Withdraws $11.50 Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire RRD
BU
06:46aNOVARTIS AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
06:46aSally Beauty Holdings Reports Strong Sales, Gross Margin and Profit Growth For Fiscal 2022 First Quarter; Share Repurchases of $75 Million
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..
3How to invest for inflationary times
4Sony lifts forecast as 'Spider-Man' propels quarterly profit
5Strong year end: TeamViewer records 19% billings growth and announces s..

HOT NEWS