Palghar 20A

2 THE GAZETTE OF INDIA : EXTRAORDINARY [PART II-SEC. 3(ii)] jkT; iky?kj dh okyh dk] lfgr ;k jfgr fooj.kA

¼1½ iky?kj Mgk. dlkjk 97 0-1600 [Qk- - 2022@,y,e,y&II lh@2268] R;kxh]

MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS

(RAILWAY BOARD)

NOTIFICATION

New Delhi, the 25th January, 2022

S.O. 411(E).-In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 20A of the Railways Act, 1989 (24 of 1989) (hereinafter referred to as the said act), the Central Government after being satisfied that for the public purpose the land the brief description of which has been given in the schedule annexed hereto is required for the purpose of execution, maintenance, management and operation of Special Railway Project namely, Western Dedicated Freight Corridor in the district of Palghar in the State of Maharashtra, hereby declares its intention to acquire such land;

Any person interested in the said land may within a period of thirty days from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette, raise objection to the acquisition and use of such land for the aforesaid purpose under sub-section (1) of section 20 D of the said Act;

Every such objection shall be made to the Competent Authority namely, Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition), Surya Project, Dahanu, Opp. IDBI Bank, Irani Road, Dahanu, Palghar, Maharashtra in writing and shall set out the grounds thereof and the Competent Authority shall give the objector an opportunity of being heard either in person or by legal practitioner and may after hearing such objections and after making such further enquiry if any as the Competent Authority thinks necessary by order either allow or disallow the objections;

Any order made by the Competent Authority under sub-section (2) of section 20 D of the said Act shall be

final;

The land plans and other details of the land covered under this notification are available and can be inspected by the interested person at the aforesaid office of the Competent Authority.

SCHEDULE

Brief description of land to be acquired with or without structure for the Special Railway Project of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor in Palghar district in the State of Maharashtra.

Serial Name of Taluka Name of Village Survey Area in Hectares Number District Number (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (1) Palghar Dahanu Kasara 97 Part 0.1600

[F. No. 2022/LML-II/12/1/WC/2268] PANKAJ TYAGI, Executive Director (L&A)