Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Palihapitiya-backed blank-check firms look to raise $2 billion through IPOs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/19/2020 | 01:02am EDT
Chamath Palihapitiya, Founder and CEO of Social Capital, presents during the 2018 Sohn Investment Conference in New York

Three blank-check companies, backed by venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya, are looking to raise a total of $2 billion through initial public offerings, regulatory filings showed on Friday.

A blank-check company backed by Palihapitiya merged with Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc in October last year, while another one founded by him is set to merge with SoftBank Group backed Opendoor Labs Inc.

The new companies, called Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings IV, V and VI, are looking to raise up to $350 million, $650 million and $1 billion, respectively, by selling units - made up of stocks and warrants - on the New York Stock Exchange.

A blank-check company, also known as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), uses capital raised through an initial public offering to buy a private company, usually within two years. The deal then takes the private company public.

Other high-profile investors such as Bill Ackman and Michael Klein have also raised billions through their SPACs this year. Ackman's SPAC Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd raised $4 billion in its IPO in July, making it the largest SPAC IPO.

SPAC acquisitions in 2020 have jumped to a record $27.4 billion, including debt, with a further $35.2 billion of deals announced and pending completion, according to SPAC Research. SPAC deals last year hit $24.8 billion.

Credit Suisse is the sole book-runner on the offering of Palihapitiya's companies.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -2.42% 9.792 Delayed Quote.-25.28%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. -2.01% 26.75 Delayed Quote.39.61%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.09% 6545 End-of-day quote.37.62%
THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION -1.85% 60.06 Delayed Quote.-52.63%
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. 0.17% 17.21 Delayed Quote.49.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:00aIITA and CIMMYT collaborate to enhance adoption of Conservation Agriculture in Southern Africa
PU
03:00aIITA INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TROPICAL AGRICUL : and regional grains body to work towards producing aflatoxin-free grain for health and trade
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aORACLE, SNOWFLAKE, SOFTBANK : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
02:11aTikTok filed a complaint against Trump administration to block U.S. ban - Bloomberg News
RE
01:49aOil workers flee as third storm in month aims for U.S. offshore fields
RE
01:17aIndonesia, U.S. agree on infrastructure finance agreement
RE
01:08aChina says 'resolutely opposed' to U.S. moves against WeChat, TikTok
RE
01:07aNew storm stirs in U.S. Gulf as oil production recovers from Sally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump to shut off TikTok, WeChat to new U.S. users on Sunday
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Judge narrows Tesla lawsuit against former employee, dismisses defamation counterclaim
3INTEL CORPORATION : KEYWORDS: Moore's Law Is Dead. Long Live Huang's Law. -- WSJ
4GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : The Incredible Shrinking GM -- WSJ -2-
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Correction to Six Charged With Bribing Amazon Employees Article

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group