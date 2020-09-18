Palihapitiya-backed blank-check firms look to raise $2 bln through IPOs

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Three blank-check companies, backed by
venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya, are looking to raise a
total of $2 billion through initial public offerings, regulatory
filings showed on Friday.
A blank-check company backed by Palihapitiya merged with
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc in October last year,
while another one founded by him is set to merge with SoftBank
Group backed Opendoor Labs Inc.
The new companies, called Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings
IV, V and VI, are looking to raise up to $350 million, $650
million and $1 billion, respectively, by selling units - made up
of stocks and warrants - on the New York Stock Exchange.
A blank-check company, also known as a special purpose
acquisition company (SPAC), uses capital raised through an
initial public offering to buy a private company, usually within
two years. The deal then takes the private company public.
Other high-profile investors such as Bill Ackman and Michael
Klein have also raised billions through their SPACs this year.
Ackman's SPAC Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd
raised $4 billion in its IPO in July, making it the largest SPAC
IPO.
SPAC acquisitions in 2020 have jumped to a record $27.4
billion, including debt, with a further $35.2 billion of deals
announced and pending completion, according to SPAC Research.
SPAC deals last year hit $24.8 billion.
Credit Suisse is the sole book-runner on the offering of
Palihapitiya's companies.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru;
Editing by Aditya Soni)