Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Palin case one of several that could lower U.S. bar for defamation claims

02/15/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Having lost at trial on Tuesday, Republican Sarah Palin has signaled she could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court with her libel lawsuit against the New York Times, one of several cases that could challenge the 1964 "actual malice" legal standard for public figures to prove defamation.

Here are some of the others:

CHURCH LAWSUIT

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to take up a challenge to the actual malice test in a Florida megachurch's lawsuit claiming it was falsely designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center legal advocacy organization. The church, Coral Ridge Ministries, is backed by briefs from a number of religious and conservative groups who argue that the high bar to prove defamation claims has given media outlets a license to print lies.

CONGRESSMAN'S LAWSUIT

Devin Nunes, a Republican former U.S. congressman from California, is pursuing a lawsuit claiming journalist Ryan Lizza defamed him in an Esquire article that said Nunes' family employed immigrants in the United States illegally on an Iowa dairy farm. The St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived the case last year, finding that Lizza may have shown actual malice by posting a Twitter link to the article months after it was published, and after Nunes sued.

VOTING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY'S LAWSUIT

Dominion Voting Systems is seeking $1.6 billion in a defamation lawsuit accusing Fox News of amplifying false conspiracy theories about its role in the 2020 presidential election. Fox has denied the claims. A judge in Delaware denied the network's motion to dismiss the voting machine company's case in December.

ACTIVIST GROUP'S LAWSUIT

Right-wing group Project Veritas is suing the New York Times for calling videos the group produced about alleged voter fraud "deceptive." The Times also claimed Project Veritas has a history of producing misleading and selectively edited videos about controversial topics. A New York state appeals court on Feb. 10 said the newspaper could publish excerpts of Project Veritas' internal memos while the Times' appeal of a judge's order barring their publication is pending.

RAPPER'S LAWSUIT

A jury in Atlanta awarded rapper Cardi B nearly $4 million in January over claims that a celebrity blogger posted dozens of videos making false claims about her, including that she had cheated on her husband and had previously worked as a prostitute. The blogger, Tasha K, had argued that she believed the claims about Cardi B were true and had not acted maliciously in reporting them. Tasha K's lawyers have said they will appeal the verdict. (Compiled by Daniel Wiessner in New York; Editing by Will Dunham and Alexia Garamfalvi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.35% 2.9 Delayed Quote.1.05%
FOX CORPORATION 1.11% 43.125 Delayed Quote.15.64%
K'S HOLDINGS CORPORATION -0.47% 1260 Delayed Quote.13.24%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 2.18% 43.09 Delayed Quote.-13.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08pRoblox quarterly bookings miss estimates as gaming frenzy fades
RE
04:06pPalin case one of several that could lower U.S. bar for defamation claims
RE
04:06pU.S. oil producer EP Energy seeks to save deal from regulator -sources
RE
04:05pWall Street closes higher as easing geopolitical worries spark broad rally
RE
03:59pBiden administration seeks $30 billion more from Congress to fight COVID-19 -sources
RE
03:57pEurope remains top destination for U.S. LNG for the third month
RE
03:56pECB must consider rising housing prices in inflation assessment, Schnabel tells FT
RE
03:56pJudge who dealt Palin loss in New York Times case known as a maverick
RE
03:54pU.s. stocks regain ground with s&p hitting session high and last…
RE
03:50pNo way back for Prince Andrew after abuse settlement, royal watchers say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rebound, oil slips as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease
2Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled
3DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Enbridge, GSK, PepsiCo, Moody's, Novavax...
5Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store

HOT NEWS