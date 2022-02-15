Palin case one of several that could lower U.S. bar for defamation claims

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Having lost at trial on Tuesday,
Republican Sarah Palin has signaled she could go all the way to
the U.S. Supreme Court with her libel lawsuit against the New
York Times, one of several cases that could challenge the 1964
"actual malice" legal standard for public figures to prove
defamation.
Here are some of the others:
CHURCH LAWSUIT
The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to take up a
challenge to the actual malice test in a Florida megachurch's
lawsuit claiming it was falsely designated as a hate group by
the Southern Poverty Law Center legal advocacy organization. The
church, Coral Ridge Ministries, is backed by briefs from a
number of religious and conservative groups who argue that the
high bar to prove defamation claims has given media outlets a
license to print lies.
CONGRESSMAN'S LAWSUIT
Devin Nunes, a Republican former U.S. congressman from
California, is pursuing a lawsuit claiming journalist Ryan Lizza
defamed him in an Esquire article that said Nunes' family
employed immigrants in the United States illegally on an Iowa
dairy farm. The St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals revived the case last year, finding that Lizza may have
shown actual malice by posting a Twitter link to the article
months after it was published, and after Nunes sued.
VOTING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY'S LAWSUIT
Dominion Voting Systems is seeking $1.6 billion in a
defamation lawsuit accusing Fox News of amplifying false
conspiracy theories about its role in the 2020 presidential
election. Fox has denied the claims. A judge in Delaware denied
the network's motion to dismiss the voting machine company's
case in December.
ACTIVIST GROUP'S LAWSUIT
Right-wing group Project Veritas is suing the New York Times
for calling videos the group produced about alleged voter fraud
"deceptive." The Times also claimed Project Veritas has a
history of producing misleading and selectively edited videos
about controversial topics. A New York state appeals court on
Feb. 10 said the newspaper could publish excerpts of Project
Veritas' internal memos while the Times' appeal of a judge's
order barring their publication is pending.
RAPPER'S LAWSUIT
A jury in Atlanta awarded rapper Cardi B nearly $4 million
in January over claims that a celebrity blogger posted dozens of
videos making false claims about her, including that she had
cheated on her husband and had previously worked as a
prostitute. The blogger, Tasha K, had argued that she believed
the claims about Cardi B were true and had not acted maliciously
in reporting them. Tasha K's lawyers have said they will appeal
the verdict.
(Compiled by Daniel Wiessner in New York; Editing by Will
Dunham and Alexia Garamfalvi)