Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Palladium steadies after 5% jump on Russia supply risks

04/11/2022 | 02:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A machine engraves information on an ingot of 99.98 percent pure palladium at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - Palladium steadied after jumping as much as 5% on Monday on supply concerns following a recent suspension on trading of the metal sourced from Russia in the London hub, while gold was buoyed by inflation fears.

Palladium was steady at $2,425.04 per ounce by 2:14 p.m. ET (1814 GMT) in choppy trading, having earlier scaled a peak since March 24 at $2,550.58. Platinum fell 0.2% to $973.40.

Newly refined Russian platinum and palladium was suspended from trading in London from Friday, denying access to the metals' biggest trade hub because of the Ukraine war.

"The underlying fundamental support of concerns about supply disruptions remains the main focal point of the market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,947.80 per ounce after hitting its highest since March 14 at $1,968.91. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.1% at $1,948.2.

Gold gave up some gains after Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans signalled he would not oppose getting interest rates up to a neutral setting, which would require a couple of 50 basis-point rate hikes at the central bank's upcoming meetings.

"The real question is are (the Fed) truly going to take a strong enough stance against these inflationary pressures to stave off potentially what we believe is still a very supportive gold market?" High Ridge's Meger added.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion. [US/]

Focus was now on the March U.S. consumer price report due on Tuesday, with traders expecting further rises due to the impact of the Ukraine war on energy costs.

"The war is continuing and without a clear solution and it's becoming evident it's becoming a long term matter," supporting gold, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external market analyst at Kinesis.

Spot silver rose 0.5% to $24.87 per ounce.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel)

By Seher Dareen


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12pHugh Laurie brings Agatha Christie murder-mystery to TV
RE
03:06pCANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yields climb
RE
03:05pTREASURIES-10-year yield touches 3-year high ahead of inflation data
RE
03:05pNew mechanisms needed for debt stress as poor countries hit by surging prices -IMF
RE
03:04pBIDEN TO MODI : Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest
RE
03:04pU.S. yields jump to 3-year highs, stocks slide on CPI outlook
RE
03:03pBIDEN TO MODI : Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest
RE
03:03pCANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yields climb
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 5.81% to Settle at $6.6430 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pLuis Giusti ousted from Citgo Petroleum's board of directors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TIMELINE-Musk keeps up tweets torrent on Twitter transformation as larg..
2Warner Bros Discovery shares gain on first trading day
3Hoth Therapeutics mRNA Frame-Shifting Therapeutic, HT-KIT, Proves Effec..
4Elon Musk drops Twitter board seat in new U-turn
5Goldman pays 1.7 billion euros for Dutch-based asset manager

HOT NEWS