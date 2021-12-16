Palleon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Denis Patrick to Its Board of Directors

Palleon Pharmaceuticals, a company pioneering the field of glyco-immunology to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Denis Patrick, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Patrick is Vice President and Head of Partnering Innovation at Pfizer and a Managing Partner at Pfizer Ventures, the venture capital arm of Pfizer Inc.

“Denis’ experience at multiple major biopharmaceutical companies and his knowledge of oncologic drug discovery will contribute greatly to Palleon’s mission to develop better therapies for patients,” said Jim Broderick, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Palleon. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our Board and look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to move forward with the company’s drug discovery and development initiatives into 2022 and beyond. Denis will replace Dr. Nikola Trbovic, whom we would like to thank for his many contributions to Palleon during 2021.”

Currently, Dr. Patrick serves as a Board member of FoRx Therapeutics, Metabomed, Mission Therapeutics, and EvolveImmune Therapeutics. Prior to joining Pfizer Ventures, Dr. Patrick served as Head of Oncology Licensing for Worldwide R&D at Pfizer, where he executed the acquisitions of Medivation and BIND Therapeutics and secured research licenses with eight biopharmaceutical companies.

Prior to his work at Pfizer, Dr. Patrick served as Director of Oncology Scientific Licensing and Business Development at GlaxoSmithKline, where he was responsible for evaluating clinical and pre-clinical oncologic drugs for potential in-licensing. He began his career as a research scientist at Merck in the drug discovery sector for cancer. Dr. Patrick earned his Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Pennsylvania.

“Palleon is charting new possibilities in immuno-oncology thanks to their scientific leadership in the field of glycobiology, and it’s an exciting time to join those efforts,” said Dr. Patrick. “As a member of the Board, I look forward to collaborating with this exceptional team to improve and extend the lives of patients suffering from serious diseases.”

About Palleon Pharmaceuticals

Palleon Pharmaceuticals is the leading biotechnology company developing drugs that harness glyco-immunology to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company’s proprietary platforms overcome scientific hurdles that limited progress in the glycobiology field to create novel therapeutics for devastating diseases characterized by immune system dysfunction. Palleon’s lead program in oncology, E-602, is an enzymatic degrader of immunosuppressive sialoglycans on tumors and immune cells which is expected to enter clinical testing in refractory cancer patients in early 2022. www.palleonpharma.com.

