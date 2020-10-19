Palm Springs “Sonny Bono Estate” Hits the Market for $4.995M

The estate of famed musician Sonny Bono, best known for his performances in the ‘Sonny and Cher’ duo and years as mayor of Palm Springs and U.S. Congressman, offers the privacy, space and character sought by those with a “celebrity lifestyle.”

The former estate of Sonny Bono in Palm Springs, California, known as the “Sonny Bono Estate” is being newly listed for sale at $4,995,000. The lush 1.5-acre private estate located in south Palm Springs features three homes, including the exquisite 6,648-square-foot main house and two charming guest houses as well as a full tennis court, swimming pool, outdoor entertaining area with barbeque, gardens with extensive walking paths and stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valley.

Originally built in 1940, the exclusive estate was once home to Sonny and Mary Bono and perfectly showcases the quaint character and desirable natural beauty of south Palm Springs. Ideally situated within a gated street-to-street lot that is inclusive of the main house, which features three suites, spacious kitchen, two living areas - one with views down valley and the other oozing charm from its early design and beautiful rock fireplace. The master bedroom has a sitting area, dual bathrooms, two walk-in closets and large private veranda with breathtaking views of the grounds and mountains. Two guest houses also sit on the property: one is approximately 1,599 square feet with two bedrooms and two baths, a living room, dining room and full kitchen with private yard and patio areas. The second guest house is 742 square feet and features a cozy bedroom and bathroom as well as large area that is currently being used as a gym.

“One of those rare finds, the 'Sonny Bono Estate' perfectly exemplifies the quintessential charm and beauty that people seek in south Palm Springs,” said Patrick Jordan, realtor with PS Properties representing the seller. “It’s rare to find this type of privacy on a spacious estate that also includes amenities like a full tennis court, swimming pools and immaculate gardens – the fact that it once belonged to Sonny Bono and his wife certainly adds to its appeal for those who desire to live like a star.”

Ideal for entertaining, the immaculate grounds of the private estate also contain intimate areas for small parties or larger soirees as well as enclosed and covered spaces with an additional motor court. The gated property also includes a 4-car enclosed carport, a north/south-facing full tennis court, swimming pool, and beautifully manicured grounds with gardens and walking paths galore.

