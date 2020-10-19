Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Palm Springs “Sonny Bono Estate” Hits the Market for $4.995M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/19/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

The estate of famed musician Sonny Bono, best known for his performances in the ‘Sonny and Cher’ duo and years as mayor of Palm Springs and U.S. Congressman, offers the privacy, space and character sought by those with a “celebrity lifestyle.”

The former estate of Sonny Bono in Palm Springs, California, known as the “Sonny Bono Estate” is being newly listed for sale at $4,995,000. The lush 1.5-acre private estate located in south Palm Springs features three homes, including the exquisite 6,648-square-foot main house and two charming guest houses as well as a full tennis court, swimming pool, outdoor entertaining area with barbeque, gardens with extensive walking paths and stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valley.

Originally built in 1940, the exclusive estate was once home to Sonny and Mary Bono and perfectly showcases the quaint character and desirable natural beauty of south Palm Springs. Ideally situated within a gated street-to-street lot that is inclusive of the main house, which features three suites, spacious kitchen, two living areas - one with views down valley and the other oozing charm from its early design and beautiful rock fireplace. The master bedroom has a sitting area, dual bathrooms, two walk-in closets and large private veranda with breathtaking views of the grounds and mountains. Two guest houses also sit on the property: one is approximately 1,599 square feet with two bedrooms and two baths, a living room, dining room and full kitchen with private yard and patio areas. The second guest house is 742 square feet and features a cozy bedroom and bathroom as well as large area that is currently being used as a gym.

“One of those rare finds, the 'Sonny Bono Estate' perfectly exemplifies the quintessential charm and beauty that people seek in south Palm Springs,” said Patrick Jordan, realtor with PS Properties representing the seller. “It’s rare to find this type of privacy on a spacious estate that also includes amenities like a full tennis court, swimming pools and immaculate gardens – the fact that it once belonged to Sonny Bono and his wife certainly adds to its appeal for those who desire to live like a star.”

Ideal for entertaining, the immaculate grounds of the private estate also contain intimate areas for small parties or larger soirees as well as enclosed and covered spaces with an additional motor court. The gated property also includes a 4-car enclosed carport, a north/south-facing full tennis court, swimming pool, and beautifully manicured grounds with gardens and walking paths galore.

Click here for the virtual tour and full listing.

The estate is co-listed by PS Properties with BD Homes and William Joseph with Strand Hill Christies International. For additional information about the “Sonny Bono Estate”:

Patrick Jordan/Stewart Smith

William Joseph

PS Properties

Strand Hill Christies International

PatrickStewartProperties.com

310.415.4655

760.459.0057

 

 

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:18pBCE : says Bell group president Wade Oosterman to lead Bell Media starting next year
AQ
12:18pAIR LEASE : SAS takes delivery of its first A321LR using sustainable jet fuel
AQ
12:16pELI LILLY AND : Lilly Declares Fourth-Quarter 2020 Dividend
PR
12:16pVOLKSWAGEN : Audi R8 LMS on course for more titles
AQ
12:16pAT&T on Track for Longest Losing Streak Since August 2016 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:15pLEHMAN BROTHERS UK CAPITAL FUNDING V LP : Notice of Interim Payment
EQ
12:15pAT&T Appoints Channing Dungey to Lead Warner Bros. Television Group
DJ
12:15pLEHMAN BROTHERS UK CAPITAL FUNDING IV LP : Notice of Interim Payment
EQ
12:14pKBRA Europe Releases Recap of Infrastructure Investor Global Summit 2020
BU
12:13pGRAY TELEVISION : Announces Closing of Offering of $800 Million of 4.750% Senior Notes Due 2030
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vaccine hopes drive stocks higher on 'Black Monday' anniversary
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Danone eyes disposals in portfolio and management shake-up
3WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australia financial crime watchdog investigates casino giant C..
4JAPAN TO JOIN FORCES WITH U.S., EUROPE IN REGULATING BIG TECH FIRMS: antitrust watchdog head
5FACEBOOK INC : FED'S POWELL: More important for U.S. to get digital currency right than be first

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group