Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Palm oil becomes costliest vegoil as Ukraine war halts sunoil supply

03/01/2022 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A palm oil plantation is pictured next to a burnt forest near Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province, Indonesia

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Palm oil has become the costliest among the four major edible oils for the first time as buyers rush to secure replacements for sunflower oil shipments from the top exporting Black Sea region that were disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Palm oil's record premium over rival oils could squeeze price-sensitive Asian and African consumers already reeling from spiralling fuel and food costs, and force them to curtail consumption and shift to rival soyoil, dealers said.

Crude palm oil (CPO) is being offered at about $1,925 a tonne, including cost, insurance and freight (CIF), in India for March shipments, compared with $1,865 for crude soybean oil.

Crude rapeseed oil was offered at around $1,900, while traders were not offering crude sunflower oil as ports are closed due to the Ukraine crisis.

Palm oil vaults to
historic premium over soyoil in India, sparking shifts in buying patterns https://tmsnrt.rs/35ceWXD

The Black Sea accounts for 60% of world sunflower oil output and 76% of exports. Ports in Ukraine will remain closed until the invasion ends.

"Asian and European refiners have raised palm oil purchases for near-month shipments to replace sunoil. This buying has lifted palm oil to irrational price level," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

"They have the option of buying soyoil as well. But prompt soyoil shipments are limited and they take much longer to land in Asia compared to palm oil," he said.

Soybean production in Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay is expected to fall because of dry weather.

Price-sensitive Asian buyers traditionally relied on palm oil because of low costs and quick shipping times, but now they are paying more than $50 per tonne premium over soyoil and sunoil, said a Kuala Lumpur-based edible oil dealer.

Palm oil's price premium is temporary, however, and could fade in the next few weeks as buyers shift to soyoil for April shipments, the dealer said.

Most of the incremental demand for palm oil is fulfilled by Malaysia, as Indonesia has put restriction on the exports, said an Indian refiner.

"Malaysian stocks are depleting fast because of the surge in demand. It is the biggest beneficiary of the current geopolitical situation," he said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Rajendra Jadhav


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.31% 1364.25 End-of-day quote.23.05%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.07% 120.5445 Delayed Quote.2.83%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.07% 5.7975 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.60% 99.84 Delayed Quote.32.21%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 107.39 Delayed Quote.4.64%
WTI 1.28% 97.309 Delayed Quote.25.71%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51aCHINA C.BANK : Outstanding standing lending facility at 2.7 bln y…
RE
02:50aCHINA C.BANK : Outstanding pledged supplementary lending facility…
RE
02:50aLondon Stock Exchange suspends trading in GDRs of Russia's VTB Bank
RE
02:49aFrench finance minister bruno le maire says europe has everythin…
RE
02:49aFrench finance minister bruno le maire says could be a "light" r…
RE
02:47aPalm oil becomes costliest vegoil as Ukraine war halts sunoil supply
RE
02:47aShell exit from Sakhalin LNG does not impact Japan's energy imports -govt
RE
02:46aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:45aFrench finance minister bruno le maire says confident can reach…
RE
02:44aAsset manager abrdn posts 47% jump in 2021 profit as markets rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2TOPWRAP 11-Ukraine calls for no-fly zone to stop Russian bombardment
3MSCI says removing Russia from indexes 'natural next step'
4Asian shares firmer as Ukraine market panic takes a breather
5Factbox - The top 10 Japanese companies with the highest average salari..

HOT NEWS