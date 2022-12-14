Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Palm oil imports to top buyer India surge on discount to rivals

12/14/2022 | 02:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A farmer prepares to unload oil palm bunches from a tractor trolley in a mill at Dwaraka Tirumala

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Palm oil imports to India, the world's biggest buyer, rose in November by 29% from the previous month as steep discounts to rivals soyoil and sunflower oil made purchases lucrative for local refiners, a trade body said on Wednesday.

Imports last month were 1.14 million tonnes, more than double from a year earlier, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

Higher Indian imports would help top producer Indonesia cut its inventories and support benchmark Malaysian palm oil prices, which have nearly halved from this year's record highs.

Palm oil shipments for November were much cheaper than soyoil, which prompted refiners to switch to palm oil from soyoil, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

For November shipments, buyers mostly placed orders in October, when palm oil was nearly $500 per tonne cheaper than rival soyoil as Indonesia was trying to reduce its stockpile, dealers said.

India's overall vegetable oil imports in November rose 10.6% to 1.55 million tonnes, the SEA said.

Soyoil imports fell 31% to 229,373 tonnes last month, while sunflower oil imports rose 8.8% to 157,709 tonnes, it said.

India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while it imports soyoil and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.

Palm oil's share of India's vegetable oil imports jumped to 75% in November.

But the share may decline in coming months because of its narrowing discount to rival oils and as temperatures are drop in India because of the winter season, said a New-Delhi based dealer with a global trading house.

India's palm oil imports usually moderate during winter as it solidifies at lower temperatures.

Crude palm oil is being offered at $975 a tonne, including cost, insurance and freight (CIF), in India for January shipments, versus $1,300 for crude soyoil, the dealers said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christian Schmollinger)

By Rajendra Jadhav and Ashitha Shivaprasad


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.35% 80.63 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.04% 182.6157 Delayed Quote.54.65%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.01% 5.6272 Delayed Quote.-11.54%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 171.78 Delayed Quote.66.81%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 63.197 Delayed Quote.-17.72%
WTI 0.34% 75.388 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
Latest news "Economy"
03:15aInditex ceo says he expects to inditex's online sales to exceed…
RE
03:10aAnalysis-Protecting 30% of the planet to save nature is not as simple as it sounds
RE
03:06aExclusive-Barclays turbocharges 2030 sustainable finance target to $1 trln
RE
03:04aAir pollution blights India's capital
RE
03:00aVolkswagen replaces chief designer with Porsche hire
RE
03:00aBarclays increases sustainable financing target to $1 trillion b…
RE
03:00aBarclays increases amount it will invest in climate startups to…
RE
02:59aJapan's formin making arrangements to visit China, meet counterpart this month - NHK
RE
02:56aG7, Vietnam reach $15.5 billion climate deal to cut coal use - sources
RE
02:48aJGB yields fall on hopes for slower Fed rate hike
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks welcome U.S. inflation relief, but wary of Fed
2Inditex Upbeat on Full Year After 3Q Beat Hopes
3TUI Group: Strong summer ensures significantly positive underlying EBIT
4HENSOLDT AG accelerates growth and raises targets
5VGP Announces Closing of Third Joint Venture in Munich

HOT NEWS