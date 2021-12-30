Palm oil prices to stay high as fertiliser costs limit output - CPOPC

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Palm prices are expected to
stay strong next year as production will remain constrained due
to soaring fertiliser costs and long-standing labour shortages,
the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) said on
Thursday.
The sector, which is already facing sluggish yields after
farmers reduced fertiliser usage in 2018 and 2019, may again
suffer from lower inputs next year.
CPOPC said smallholders are expected to cut down on inputs
as prices of nitrogen and phosphate have jumped by 50%-80% since
mid-2021, while plantation firms may face challenges due to
supply constraints.
"As a result, Indonesia and Malaysia may not be able to
deliver much output growth in 2022," it said. The two countries
collectively constitute 85% of the world's palm oil supply.
Tight supply has already driven up prices of benchmark crude
palm oil futures by 31% so far this year, with the
contract hitting a record high of 5,220 ringgit ($1,252.25) a
tonne.
"Production of palm oil will remain constrained with limited
upside potential, and prices will likely continue to trade in
the bullish range of US$1,000 per tonne," CPOPC said, adding
that the rally in 2022 could be dampened by higher soybean oil
output.
The council forecast China's palm oil imports to rise to 7.2
million tonnes in 2021/22, from 6.8 million tonnes in 2020/21,
boosted by an economic recovery.
Imports by India are estimated at 8.6 million tonnes in
2021/22, up from 8.5 million tonnes in 2020/21, while the
European Union's imports are estimated to rise to 6.9 million
tonnes from 6.2 million tonnes in 2020/21.
CPOPC, however, warned that the impact from the Omicron
coronavirus variant has cast doubts on demand recovery.
($1 = 4.1685 ringgit)
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
and Vinay Dwivedi)