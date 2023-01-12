Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Palm oil production in top Asian producers to remain tight in 2023

01/12/2023 | 07:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker pushes a wheelbarrow of fresh fruit bunches of oil palm tree during harvest at a palm oil plantation in Kuala Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Palm oil production in the world's largest producers, Indonesia and Malaysia, will remain squeezed this year amid anticipation of rising demand from key market China, industry officials said in a seminar on Thursday.

The two Southeast Asian nations account for around 85% of the world's exports, but output have been stagnant in recent years due to a pandemic-induced labour shortage, low fertiliser application and slow expansion of new estates.

"After yet another disappointing year in 2022, the market expects palm oil output to increase in 2023 by around 2.5 million tonnes, led by Indonesia," said Julian McGill, regional head at agribusiness consultancy LMC International.

But this will not translate into much availability of palm oil for exports due to greater domestic processing in Indonesia, including the move to a higher biodiesel mandate, he said.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) pegged the nation's 2023 production to rise marginally to 19 million tonnes, from 18.45 million tonnes in 2022, held back by a labour crunch.

The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) forecast Indonesia's output would dip to 50.82 million tonnes this year, from 51.33 million tonnes last year.

"Production of Indonesian palm oil industry is on a decline trend while on the demand side there is a shift in consumption from exports to domestic consumption," GAPKI official Fadhil Hasan said.

Indonesia's move to increase the use of palm oil in biodiesel to a 35% blend will add between 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes of crude palm oil demand domestically, he said.

MPOB Director-General Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir said prices were expected to trade in a range of 4,000-4,200 ringgit per tonne this year, moderating from a record high logged last year.

Higher imports by China as it loosens COVID-19 rules, tightened export policy by Indonesia and risks to Ukrainian sunflower oil seed production and South American soybean supply will drive prices, he said.

Malaysia's benchmark crude palm oil prices hit a record average of 4,910 ringgit ($1,123.57) a tonne in 2022 due to edible oil supply shortages triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Indonesia's exports restrictions.

The contract dropped to their lowest in nearly three weeks on Thursday at 3,908 ringgit ($896.95) a tonne. [POI/]

($1 = 4.3570 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Ed Davies, Naveen Thukral, Gerry Doyle and Andrew Heavens)

By Mei Mei Chu


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.03% 83.73 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.07% 741 End-of-day quote.-26.42%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.76% 67.75 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
WTI 0.85% 78.544 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
Latest news "Economy"
07:34aPalm oil production in top Asian producers to remain tight in 2023
RE
07:34aTSX futures crawl up ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
07:32aFactbox-How British retailers fared over cost-of-living crisis Christmas
RE
07:31aFactbox-Who is Russia's new war commander Gerasimov and why was he appointed?
RE
07:28aBritain will not call fresh N.Ireland elections next week - minister
RE
07:28aEx-Goldman bankers tap LinkedIn, headhunters in frail financial jobs market
RE
07:23aKing Charles makes first appearance since son Harry's book
RE
07:21aSouth Africa to take on Eskom debt in staggered way
RE
07:20aPolish central banker Kotecki says no room for rate cut this year
RE
07:17aSaudi Fund for Development to finance Pakistan's oil derivatives worth $1 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1TSMC Q4 profit up 78%, beats market expectations
2Nokia Core Networks portfolio in full compliance with all GSMA security..
3Analyst recommendations: American Tower, Direct Line, Experian, Netflix..
4Signify provides update on its performance in Q4 2022
5Schaeffler : 2023-01-12 Bank of America – C-Suite SMID Conference..

HOT NEWS