Palm oil seen stablilising at 3,800 RGT/T in 2023, Malaysia Palm Oil Board says

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Crude palm oil prices, which have seen volatile price swings this year, are expected to stabilise and average at 3,800 ringgit ($861.68) per tonne in 2023, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Friday.

"This is in anticipation of higher palm oil production, weather conditions which are expected to improve - especially in the second half of next year - and expected higher availability of supply of other major vegetable oils," director-general Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir said.

Benchmark crude palm oil futures in the world's second largest producer scaled record highs of 7,000 ringgit ($1,586.58) a tonne earlier this year due to supply disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but have since tumbled by more than 40%.

MPOB said 2022 palm oil prices averaged at 5,100 ringgit ($1,156.46), a 15% jump from 4,407 ringgit last year.

"Generally, we expect the performance of the Malaysian palm oil industry to be better next year than that of 2022," Ahmad Parveez said in a statement.

Malaysia's recent ratification of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade deal will encourage demand as it broadens its access to new markets like Canada and Mexico, he said.

Production of the versatile edible oil in Malaysia was sluggish this year, edging up to 18.5 million tonnes compared to 18.12 million tonnes in 2021, he said.

MPOB forecast 2023 production slightly higher at 19 million tonnes.

"We expect a slow recovery of palm oil production due to the issue of labour shortage in the oil palm plantations, especially for fresh fruit bunches harvesting and unloading activities," he said.

He anticipates the labour situation would stabilise next year, however, as applications for migrant workers to staff plantations are being approved in stages. ($1 = 4.4120 ringgit) (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty)