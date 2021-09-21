Palmetto Announces Newest Appointment to Board of Directors - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto , a rapidly growing platform technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, today announced the appointment of the Honorable Francis Suarez, Mayor of the City of Miami, to its board of directors. With the appointment of Mayor Suarez, the Palmetto board of directors reflects leadership representing government, the clean economy, and cutting-edge business sectors.

Palmetto is proving that our environment is our economy and that you are not forced to choose one over the other.

The first Miami-born mayor and the son of former Mayor Xavier Suarez, Mayor Francis Suarez' honors and achievements include his positions as Chair of the Environment Committee and member of the Advisory Board for the U.S. Conference of Mayors. In these capacities, Mayor Suarez takes a leading role with fellow U.S. mayors to preserve the environment in cities across the country, and to develop supporting programs and policies.

"I am honored to welcome Mayor Suarez to our board of directors," stated Chris Kemper , Palmetto Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Climate change is a bipartisan issue, and it's important to have both sides come together to address this major threat to our planet. Whether it is his position with the U.S. Conference of Mayors or his programs in Miami to enhance access and use of public transportation, Mayor Suarez is focused on the way forward to our clean energy future. His experience and insight will be invaluable to Palmetto as we take our company to the next level - offering accessible clean energy choices through a service platform."

"As the former Chair of the Environment committee for the U.S. Conference of Mayors and its incoming president, it is my distinct honor and privilege to join the board of Palmetto," stated Francis Suarez , Mayor of Miami and Palmetto Board Member. "Climate change is an existential threat to our way of being and Palmetto is making it easy by proving that our environment is our economy and that you are not forced to choose one over the other. Miami is a leader in climate change mitigation and as a member of C40, rooftop solar is a major component of how our city will become carbon neutral. Palmetto is leading the way."

Recognized by Forbes as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Palmetto believes that choosing to source clean energy from renewable resources like solar power should be a right, not a privilege. Palmetto's proprietary technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to simplify and democratize access to clean energy; making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. Palmetto's system helps homeowners quickly estimate utility costs saved by switching to solar power, and work with a team of local solar experts to design and install a solar panel system that matches their needs. Palmetto Protect ensures these homeowners receive comprehensive, long-term monitoring and robust customer support.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is committed to the democratization of energy by putting power and control back in the hands of consumers and inspiring them to make environmentally responsible choices. To this end, Palmetto has developed a clean energy marketplace, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for homeowners to source their energy from renewables like solar power . The Company develops proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions through a fully distributed network with teammates throughout the United States. In furthering its mission, Palmetto invests in communities to help mitigate climate change. Palmetto is a triple bottom line, fully distributed company. For more information, please visit www.palmetto.com .

Media Inquiries:

press@palmetto.com

843-531-5532

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palmetto-announces-newest-appointment-to-board-of-directors--city-of-miami-mayor-francis-suarez-301381458.html

SOURCE Palmetto Clean Technology, Inc.