Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pam Scamardo Joins CREW Network Global Board of Directors for 2021-2022

01/28/2021 | 03:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pam Scamardo has been an active member of CREW Network's Inland Empire Chapter and has officially stepped into her new leadership role on CREW Network's Global Board of Directors. CREW stands for Commercial Real Estate Women and is a global network that seeks to transform the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally. With more than 12,000 members across the globe in over 75 chapters, the organization empowers women through business networking, leadership development, industry research and career outreach. In this new role, Pam is inspired to support the women in the territories she will provide leadership to. She is also passionate about further cultivating a sense of diversity, equity and inclusion within the organization.

An advocate for women's empowerment, Pam Scamardo leads The C.R.E.A.T.E Wealth Network, which is designed to help both men and women discover financial independence. This resource is the #1 Free Educational Resource for Commercial Real Estate Investing and is accessible 24 / 7 online. Additionally, Pam's expertise has been featured by Forbes, Addicted 2 Success, We Heart It, and Multi-Family Insiders.

"As a member of the esteemed 2021 CREW Network Global Board of Directors, I am committed to creating opportunity for the women I will proudly serve during my term, and look forward to seeing CREW have an impactful New Year."- Pam Scamardo, Founder, TPK Properties and The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network

About The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network:
Entrepreneur Pam Scamardo launched The C.R.E.A.T.E Wealth Network as a free resource to provide individuals with on-demand access to high-quality commercial real estate investing information. The brand aims to educate men and women on the process, best practices, and earning opportunities that are available through commercial real estate investing. Via joint ventures and property syndications, earning passive income provides new revenue streams for investors on a broad scale of investing ability. Committed to empowering women, and advancing opportunities for female leadership, The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network is dedicated to seeing the next generation of investors experience new levels of financial freedom.

Connect:
LetsGoCreateWealth.com| LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Contact: Paula Steurer
Sterling Public Relations
Direct: 949. 200. 6566
Paula@SterlingPublicRelationsOC.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pam-scamardo-joins-crew-network-global-board-of-directors-for-2021-2022-301217669.html

SOURCE The C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pCB FINANCIAL SERVICES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:38pEXCLUSIVE : Lukoil unit to remove crude stored at idled Come-by-Chance refinery - sources
RE
03:38pIntroducing the POWER Act
PU
03:37pHAWAIIAN AIRLINES, INC. : Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Offering by Loyalty and Brand Subsidiaries of Senior Secured Notes due 2026
PR
03:36pScandion Oncology adjusts the PANTAX pancreatic cancer study
AQ
03:36pSCOPUS BIOPHARMA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:36pGAN : B Riley Vision Day 2021 - Investor Deck
PU
03:36pGAN : Needham Growth Investor Deck - 2021
PU
03:34pINDEPENDENT BANK CORP /MI/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:34pRACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY : Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality Fourth Year in a Row
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ