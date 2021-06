Pan-European private asset manager: Clifford Chance advises Altamar Capital Partners on the merger with CAM Alternatives

International law firm Clifford Chance has advised Spanish asset manager Altamar Capital Partners on its merger with German asset manager CAM Alternatives. The transaction will create a pan-European alternative asset manager called Altamar CAM Partners with EUR 14 billion in assets under management. The global team will comprise 220 employees, including more than 70 investment professionals.

The combined client base will consist of both institutional investors as well as private high net worth individuals and family offices. Clients of the combined entity will have access to a complete product, service and technology platform across asset classes (private equity, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, private credit and life sciences), strategies (primaries, secondaries and co-investments) and customization and structuring options (from commingled funds to SMAs).

The German-Spanish Clifford Chance team comprised partner Stefan Bruder, associate Lara Stelmach and transaction lawyer Aldara López Solà (Corporate, Frankfurt), partner Dominik Engl and associate Laura Lamster (all Tax, Frankfurt), partner Gregor Evenkamp (Munich), counsel Alexandra Uhl and senior associate Matthias Kammermann (both Frankfurt, all Finance) as well as partner Javier Amantegui (Madrid), counsel Ana Torres and trainee lawyer Maria Viñas (both Barcelona, all Corporate), counsel Roberto Grau and associate Julia Villalón (both Tax, Madrid) as well as counsel Begoña Barrantes and associate Diego Doménech (both Antitrust, Madrid).