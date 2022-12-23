Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Panama aims for 'fair' deal with Canadian miner First Quantum

12/23/2022 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Panama's government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government's Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday. 

The official from the country's economy and finance ministry said Panama was looking for a "fair" deal in which the company complies with the obligations its large operations demand.

"These activities are receiving important benefits and it is only fair that they comply with the obligations," he said, adding it was "more unfair" in view of the company's "very low" tax liability, exemptions and credits.

Panama's government on Monday ordered First Quantum to pause operations at the Cobre Panama mine after the company missed a deadline to finalize a deal that would have increased annual tax and royalties payments to the government to at least $375 million.

A key asset for both parties, Cobre Panama accounts for roughly 3.5% of the country's gross domestic product according to government figures, and according to a financial analyst generates around half of First Quantum's core earnings.

Canada's trade minister has been in contact with her counterpart in Panama in an effort to resolve the dispute, a Canadian government source said on Friday.

"Obviously, we have a keen interest in seeing resolution to this, and are optimistic that both parties are negotiating in good faith," said the source, who is familiar with the discussions.

First Quantum has disbursed more than $10 billion in the mine, according to its web page.

Zorel Morales, the director of Panama's mining chamber, said the dispute with First Quantum could have a dramatic fallout for the country, which has three other similar copper deposits that could generate up to $30 billion in future investments.

Some interested mining firms had categorically said that if the talks do not end well or end up in international courts they would not invest, added Morales, saying solving the dispute was "a matter of life or death" for the sector.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire in Panama City and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Additional reporting by Elida Moreno in Panama City;Editing by Alistair Bell and Diane Craft)

By Valentine Hilaire and Steve Scherer


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 2.58% 27.85 Delayed Quote.-10.31%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 0.49% 591.8582 Real-time Quote.-13.82%
Latest news "Economy"
05:41pU.S. Congress passes $1.66 trillion funding bill
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.59% This Week to 97.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Gains 0.28% to $1.0617 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.74% to $1.2051 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Lost 2.86% to 132.79 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pDogecoin Gained 0.13% to $0.077 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Gained 0.56% to $1221.85 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Gained 0.15% to $16815.30 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pUtilities Up as Defensive Bias Boosts Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:24pCommunications Services Up, But Trail Market for '22 -- Communcations Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Grinch (re)appears
2Alameda's ex-CEO tells judge she hid billions in loans to FTX execs
3MILAN MARKET PRE-OPEN: Europeans expected up; Japan, record inflation
4FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher on Shortened Trading Day
5Elon Musk's vow to hold on to Tesla stock fails to soothe investors

HOT NEWS