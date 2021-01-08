Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Panama attorney general to seek Odebrecht's unpaid fines

01/08/2021 | 08:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
buFILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the Odebrecht SA construction conglomerate is pictured at its headquarters in Sao Paulo

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The Panamanian attorney general's office will ask a judge to order Odebrecht to pay fines due in 2019 and 2020 after the corruption-ensnared Brazilian conglomerate failed to pay, prosecutor Anilu Batista said on Friday.

Panamanian authorities fined Odebrecht in 2017 for paying bribes in exchange for construction contracts in the Central American country.

The company owes more than $35.5 million, a judicial source at the attorney general's office said. Odebrecht did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Odebrecht had made the payments for 2017 and 2018 as well as an advance of $1.1 million for 2019, the source said.

Panama's attorney general and the company, which has since filed for bankruptcy protection, negotiated in 2017 an agreement https://www.reuters.com/article/us-panama-odebrecht/odebrecht-agrees-to-pay-220-million-fine-aid-panama-probe-idUSKBN1AH57C that stipulates payments totalling $220 million spread out over 12 years.

Batista said at a virtual news conference on Friday the office will request a hearing before a judge to establish that Odebrecht has not paid the fees established and a 5% delinquency charge.

Panama has investigated infrastructure projects carried out in the last three governments. Tania Sterling, the country's anti-corruption prosecutor, said the investigation has concluded with the indictment of 101 people.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno in Panama City; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Elida Moreno


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50aS.Africa's rand recovers after torrid week; stocks hit new highs
RE
01:40aNigerian oil firm Lekoil loses board fight with top shareholder
RE
01:10aBANK OF ESTONIA : Prices in Estonia fell by less last year than was expected in the spring
PU
12:58aINDIA TO CONTINUE EXPORT OF MEDICINES, INCLUDING VACCINES : Modi
RE
01/08India's December fuel demand scales 11-month peak as recovery gathers pace
RE
01/08Hebei capital suspends public transport as China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases
RE
01/08World Bank chief, a Trump appointee, 'deeply appalled' by storming of Capitol
RE
01/08IMF board, citing increased credit exposure risks, raises reserve target
RE
01/08Twitter suspends Trump's campaign account @TeamTrump for violating its rules
RE
01/08Supreme Court agrees to hear biofuel waiver case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Oil rises to 11-month high, logs weekly gain on Saudi output cut
2BAIDU, INC. : Wall St ends higher in renewed rally on hopes of further stimulus
3FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK, ALPHABET, TESLA: Stocks That Defined the Week
4ORIGIN GOLD CORPORATION : ORIGIN GOLD : Provides Update on Acquisition of Colombian Gold Project
5Stimulus hopes push global equity markets to new records, bonds hit 11-mth lows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ