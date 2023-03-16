"We can count on a very solid banking system," Amauri Castillo, an SBP superintendent, said at a conference in Panama City.
Panama's international banking center (CBI) held assets totaling some $140 billion at the end of last year, up 5% from 2021.
Castillo said last week while presenting 2022 results that key variables were all "robust," including solvency, adequate capital and liquidity levels, with results showing profits rose 45% from 2021, landing ahead of pre-pandemic levels.
At the end of last year, Panama's national banking system reported a capital adequacy ratio of 15.34% and liquidity ratio of 57%.
(Reporting by Milagro Vallecillos; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Anthony Esposito and David Gregorio)