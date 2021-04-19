Panama to award contract in late 2021-early 2022 for shipyard operation

PANAMA CITY, April 19 (Reuters) - Panama expects to award an
$18-million contract between late 2021 and early 2022 for the
upgrade and operation of a large shipyard near the Canal, which
has been only partially working since last year, authorities
told Reuters.
After taking back state-owned Balboa's Shipyard from private
operation, the maritime authority in mid-2020 awarded temporary
concessions for portions of the facility, including two of its
three dry docks, to avoid a long suspension of labor in the
shipyard following two years of paralysis.
The new operator of the facility, to be announced in the
coming months, is expected to refurbish and run the shipyard on
Panama's Pacific shore over a 20-year contract.
"The new date (for transferring the facility) will depend on
when the public process will finish, including awarding and
signing the contract," the maritime authority told Reuters late
Friday.
The regulator had launched a tender calling for interested
companies in February. It has not disclosed the names of those
who expressed interest.
The Balboa's Shipyard, built over 100 years ago, is the only
facility in Latin America with three dry docks, one of which is
capable of servicing Panamax vessels. It was transferred to
Panama in 1979 and given to private firms for operation through
2018, when it closed amid defaulted payments by its operator,
Mec Shipyards, to Panama's government.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Marianna Parraga;
Editing by Sam Holmes)