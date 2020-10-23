Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Panasonic : Expands Cloud Capabilities for Public Safety Professionals with Microsoft Azure Government Cloud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 10:44am EDT

Long-standing collaboration brings technology advancements to change the way work is done

Today, at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Virtual Training Event and Expo, Panasonic announced they are working with Microsoft to add security, compliance, infrastructure, and storage to enhance Panasonic’s video redaction automation capabilities for public safety professionals. Microsoft Azure Government cloud provides platform services for IDguard – Panasonic’s web-based identity redaction solution. This announcement further builds on the strategic relationship between the two companies to bring advanced technology capabilities to their respective customers.

As the amount of digital content increases due to the usage of body-worn cameras and in-car videos, preparing video and audio evidence by removing or obscuring sensitive content with conventional editing tools is extremely time consuming. With IDguard, public safety professionals are able to automate and reduce manual efforts associated with editing sensitive files by up to 90 percent. Panasonic IDguard’s AI and machine learning capabilities build on the Azure Government cloud solution functions, such as Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) compliant capabilities, world class security and a consistent hybrid environment designed for flexibility and scale. Azure Government cloud also enables innovation with deeply integrated cloud services, data and advanced analytics, and an open application platform that provides the building blocks for customers to rapidly develop, deploy and manage intelligent solutions.

“Video evidence is incredibly valuable for the law enforcement community. It improves public safety practices by building secure digital evidence,” said Eric Symon, Director, Enterprise Process Innovation Center, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. “Panasonic is fully committed to providing public safety professionals the technology they need to get their job done. With Microsoft Azure Government cloud and IDguard, we are bringing a solution to market that’s tailored to customers’ needs, allowing them to reduce redaction costs associated with manual processes, and automate the video redaction process.”

Azure Government cloud supports powerful infrastructure, storage and security capabilities delivered through cloud, on-premises and hybrid solutions. With the expanded capabilities, public safety professionals can rely on IDguard to further streamline file editing tasks and respond faster to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests during the video redaction process.

For more information about IDguard, please visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/computers-tablets-handhelds/first-responder-solutions/identity-redaction-solution-idguard

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand’s Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2019, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic’s ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

Connect with Panasonic North America:
Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:55aARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES : Apex Entertainment Set To Open Newest Location
PU
10:55aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Tracking a Vaccine; Lasting Postal Slowdown; Megaships' Broken Promise
DJ
10:52aGilead shares rise after United States approves remdesivir as COVID-19 drug
RE
10:50aINA INVEST : Foundation stone laid for the fully let Elefant building in the Lokstadt
EQ
10:49aAHAM Honors Top Home Appliance Industry Leaders
PR
10:49aALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:47aAMAZON REFUSES TO APPEAR BEFORE INDIA PANEL ON DATA PRIVACY : lawmaker
RE
10:47aBRAVIDA : Report from Bravida Holding AB (publ)'s extraordinary general meeting on 23 October 2020
AQ
10:46aEXXON MOBIL : Should you invest in UnitedHealth Group, Exxon Mobil, 3M, Boston Beer Company, or Visa?
PR
10:45aKIER : fish pass projects progressing
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) -Vendor debt conversion
2INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
3Global stocks rally, Treasury yields hit highs on stimulus hopes
4Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as U.S. restrictions bite
5PEUGEOT SA : European recovery helps cushion Renault's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group