STORY: Hua Zui Ba, 20, and Bing Xing, 23, have lived in Madrid since 2007 and in the past decade have had three offspring: Chulina, 7, and twins You You and Jiu Jiu, 2.

On Thursday morning, the family were packed up in specially-built cages they have been adapting to over months as part of their daily routine.

"These are difficult moments for a zookeeper to face, but at the same time they are exciting too," said Zoo Aquarium Madrid zookeeper Alejandro Cabrera.

They will be replaced with a new panda couple sent by the China Wildlife Conservation Association, zoo authorities said.

China has loaned its treasured bears to zoos in various countries over the years as goodwill animal ambassadors while also running conservation programs back home that has improved their status from endangered to vulnerable.