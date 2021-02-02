PandaDoc Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2021 Stevie Awards For Sales & Customer Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc , the leading document automation software, today announced it was awarded with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Sales Enablement Solution – New Version category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service . The prestigious honor was awarded based on its nomination for the launch of Free eSign , the industry’s first unlimited, forever-free eSigning solution.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees

“Free eSign was created to help our customers get through the pandemic-driven financial crisis and fast changing remote-work landscape. We’re proud to have launched the product quickly to help as many customers as possible and we’re thankful for its success in bringing in new customers and contributing to our growth as a company,” said Mikita Mikado, CEO and Co-Founder of PandaDoc. “We’re honored by this award that celebrates our commitment to customers and our dedication to providing essential solutions for document automation and eSignatures.”

As a long-standing leader in sales document automation with robust eSignature capabilities, PandaDoc identified an opportunity to disrupt the eSignature market with the launch of Free eSign, a new product aimed at helping businesses stay open and productive during the pandemic lockdowns. Today, with hundreds of thousands of Free eSign users, a document is signed using PandaDoc every four seconds. As a catalyst for capturing additional market share in the proposal and contract categories, Free eSign has had a positive impact on the company’s growth to over 23,000 paying customers worldwide.

The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales . Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

About PandaDoc:

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning business documents, including proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, Altos Ventures and Rembrandt Venture Partners, PandaDoc was ranked on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies as well as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Over 23,000 customers use the company’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. PandaDoc is proudly a remote-first global company. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

