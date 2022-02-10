





Date

February 10, 2022

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers

All Risk Management Agency Field Offices

All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ John W. Underwood, for 2/10/2022

Subject:

Pandemic Cover Crop Program for 2022

Background

The Federal Crop Insurance Corporation (FCIC) announced the Pandemic Cover Crop Program (PCCP) for 2022. The program functions the same as PCCP for 2021 with the following changes:

Cover crops planted after June 15, 2021, and cultivated over the summer for fall-planted insured crops now trigger the benefit.

Whole-Farm Revenue Protection is now eligible for PCCP benefits in addition to any benefit applied to underlying policies.

States that maintain their own cover crop program now include a supplemental, dollar-for-dollar Federal match in addition to any base PCCP eligibility. Therefore, a producer in a participating State may receive up to $5/ac in base PCCP, an amount per acre established by the State, and an additional amount of PCCP equal to the amount established by the State.

A Final Rule with these changes will be published in the Federal Register on February 11, 2022.

Action

The Final Rule will be available at federalregister.gov .

Frequently Asked Questions will be available by close of business today at farmers.gov .

A Fact Sheet will be available by close of business today on the RMA website at rma.usda.gov .