PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-22-014
Date
February 10, 2022
To:
All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties
From:
Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ John W. Underwood, for 2/10/2022
Subject:
Pandemic Cover Crop Program for 2022
Background
The Federal Crop Insurance Corporation (FCIC) announced the Pandemic Cover Crop Program (PCCP) for 2022. The program functions the same as PCCP for 2021 with the following changes:
-
Cover crops planted after June 15, 2021, and cultivated over the summer for fall-planted insured crops now trigger the benefit.
-
Whole-Farm Revenue Protection is now eligible for PCCP benefits in addition to any benefit applied to underlying policies.
-
States that maintain their own cover crop program now include a supplemental, dollar-for-dollar Federal match in addition to any base PCCP eligibility. Therefore, a producer in a participating State may receive up to $5/ac in base PCCP, an amount per acre established by the State, and an additional amount of PCCP equal to the amount established by the State.
A Final Rule with these changes will be published in the Federal Register on February 11, 2022.
Action
Interested producers should contact a crop insurance agent for further information. A list of agents can be found on the RMA website atrma.usda.gov/Information-Tools/Agent-Locator-Page.
DISPOSAL DATE:
December 31, 2022
