Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pandemic Demonstrated Current Systems, Frameworks ‘Not Fit for Purpose', Secretary-General Tells Think-20 Summit, Urging Future-Focused Upgrading

10/04/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres' video message to the Think‑20 (T20) Summit, in Milan, Italy today:

I send my warmest wishes to all participants in the T20 [Think‑20] Summit. The COVID‑19 pandemic has demonstrated beyond doubt that our current systems and frameworks are not fit for purpose. They urgently need upgrading.

My report on Our Common Agenda, presented to the General Assembly last month, sets out more than 90 recommendations to strengthen and reinvigorate multilateralism and to make it more inclusive, networked and effective.

A central theme of my report is that we must expand our field of vision. By using new technologies to model the impact of today's policies, we can improve global decision‑making and strengthen coordination.

My report proposes a global Summit of the Future to consider action to protect our most precious global assets for future generations and deliver on our aspirations for peace, global health and a liveable planet. The Summit would consider a New Agenda for Peace, to reduce future risks from nuclear arms, cyberwarfare and lethal autonomous weapons. It could also explore ways to strengthen global governance of digital technology and outer space.

As part of our efforts on behalf of succeeding generations, I intend to appoint the first‑ever Special Envoy for Future Generations and to create a new United Nations Youth Office.

My report also recommends stronger coordination between the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, G20 [the Group of 20] and international financial institutions. This would align the global financial system more closely with global priorities including sustainable development and climate action.

I propose strong action at the national and global scale, based firmly on human rights, to tackle inequality and rebuild trust. We need a renewed social contract, including universal health coverage and income protection, quality education, decent jobs and an end to discrimination and violence against women and girls.

I welcome the T20 Summit's focus on vaccines, climate, debt, digitalization, inequality, fair trade and investments. These are precisely the areas in which we urgently need coordinated multilateral action.

And your participants - Governments, civil society, private sector and experts and thinkers on global issues - are those who must take up these ideas and find concrete ways to move them forward. I urge you to take a future‑focused approach and consider long‑term questions of global governance that are becoming ever more pressing. Thank you, and I wish you a successful T20 Summit.

Disclaimer

UN - United Nations published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 18:24:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:33pGRENKE AG : GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; increased momentum expected in the fourth quarter; guidance for 2021 adjusted
EQ
02:32pPRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing -2-
DJ
02:32pPRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG: New leasing business in the third quarter adversely affected by supply bottlenecks; increased momentum expected in the fourth quarter; guidance for 2021 adjusted
DJ
02:32pDGAP-ADHOC : Petro Welt Technologies AG: Changes in the Management Board
DJ
02:31pMAJESCO : Accelerates Growth, Product Innovation, Cloud Adoption, Partner Reach, and Market Leadership with Thoma Bravo in Just 12 Months
BU
02:28pPERMA FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:27pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : Monte dei Paschi talks enter final stretch
RE
02:26pSTEM INTERNSHIP PROGRAM : Education, Exposure, Experience
PU
02:26pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : New Kids On The Block Announce The Ultimate Party With The Mixtape Tour 2022
PU
02:26pAGORA : Live Streaming to Multiple Platforms with Multiple Users
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WRAPUP 3-China Evergrande to raise $5 bln from property unit sale - Glo..
2Tech sell-off drags European stocks lower
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Diploma, Southwest Airlines, Union..
4Winter of discontent is coming...
5China Evergrande : Stocks, dollar ease on growth, inflation concerns

HOT NEWS