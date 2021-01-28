Log in
Pandemic Pushes 89 Percent of Indian IT Leaders to Protect Organizational Data from Ransomware According to New Survey

01/28/2021 | 01:01am EST
Half of Indian IT leaders see a permanent increase in value of data as organisations accelerate digital transformation in 2020 Value of Data Report

Druva Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, today announced further results from its inaugural 2020 Value of Data Report, highlighting the rising enterprise technology trends in India. The global survey, commissioned by Druva, offers insights from over 1,000 IT decision makers (ITDMs) in India, the US and UK, and underpins the importance of maximizing the value of data as businesses continue to navigate an unprecedented worldwide situation.

As organizational reliance on data continues to rise amid the pandemic, the survey uncovered rising concerns among Indian businesses about data protection, the growing need to enhance resilience, and the role data agility plays in enabling organizational operations and connecting with customers. Of the more than 300 ITDMs surveyed in India, approximately one third (31 percent) report an increase in ransomware attacks on the organization since the pandemic began, and overall 89 percent of ITDMs being more concerned now with protecting their organizational data from ransomware than before the pandemic. It’s clear data has never been more valuable to organizational success, yet 44 percent of organizations do not have the data they collect readily available when needed for decision making.

With data being created, stored, and shared in more ways than ever before, IT leaders in India are confronted with unprecedented challenges. The survey reveals that protecting data from outside threats, unauthorised internal access and ensuring business resiliency are becoming key priorities for organisations as they accelerate their cloud migration and digital transformation plans.

Other key India findings:

  • Accelerated digital transformation - 76 percent of respondents said that their digital transformation plans have accelerated due to the pandemic.
  • Expanding threat surface - since the pandemic began 42 percent reported an increase in video conferencing attacks, malware (40 percent), phishing (35 percent), user error / accidental tampering or deletion (32 percent) and insider attack (31 percent)
  • Data Recovery a concern - 67 percent reported that the time to recover data is still an issue and has increased since the pandemic
  • Data access crucial for business survival - 25 percent reported that their company can only go 3 to 4 hours without access to data before causing serious harm to their business

“The pandemic, and possibilities of an emergence in the coming months, has forced organizations across India to re-evaluate the health of their data, potential security vulnerabilities, and their level of preparedness”, said Milind Borate, Co-founder and Chief Development Officer, Druva. “The ability to unlock the value of data, rapidly adapt to changing demands, and delight customers will increasingly be determined by their cloud strategy. Cloud data protection plays a pivotal role in this journey, and Druva Cloud Platform is designed to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation, while ensuring data security and compliance.

Additional Information

About Druva

Druva delivers Data Protection and Management for the cloud era. Druva Cloud Platform is built on AWS and offered as-a-Service; customers drive down costs by up to 50 percent by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. Druva is trusted worldwide by over 4,000 companies at the forefront of embracing the cloud. Druva is a privately held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and is funded by Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors, Tenaya Capital, Riverwood Capital and Nexus Partners. Visit Druva and follow us @druvainc.


