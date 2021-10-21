Pandemic, climate change to dominate Asia-Pacific ministers' meeting

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ministers from the Asia-Pacific trade
group APEC will meet virtually on Friday, hoping to chart a path
forward for the region to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and
address other pressing issues including climate change.
The meeting of finance ministers from the 21-economy group,
which includes the United States, China and Japan, comes as
disruptions to the global economy from COVID-19 still loom and
clouds the outlook for governments and central banks alike.
The group will likely acknowledge that while economic
activity is recovering across the region, there is still a long
way to go as new variants of the virus prevent a full-fledged
rebound and the rate of recovery varies between countries.
Infections in several regional member nations including
Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand have declined
sharply from peaks earlier this year, but matters of vaccination
rates and balancing reopening against the risk of a spike in
cases still dominate policy decisions.
The recovery has also been divergent with some groups such
as women and indigenous peoples being disproportionately
impacted by the pandemic compared with others.
New Zealand, the revolving Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
host, had anchored a first-of-its-kind special meeting in July,
where world leaders pledged to expand sharing and manufacturing
of COVID-19 vaccines to fight the pandemic.
The leaders are expected to address economic challenges such
as ongoing supply chain disruptions and, in some instances,
mounting inflationary pressures. The role of fiscal policy and
budget management to tackle these will be discussed.
Climate change, investment in environmentally-sustainable
projects and phasing out subsidies for fossil fuels will likely
be high on the agenda before the U.N. COP26 talks in Glasgow
later this month.
Friday's meeting will also see ministers review 10-year
arrangements around fiscal reforms agreed upon during their 2015
meeting in the Philippines, as well as commitments to further
trade and sustainable growth in the region by 2040.
(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Praveen Menon; Editing by
Kim Coghill)