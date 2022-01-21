Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pandemic darlings face the boot as investors eye return to normal life

01/21/2022 | 11:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City

LONDON (Reuters) -Stay-at-home market darling Netflix slumped on Friday, joining a broad decline in the market value of other pandemic favourites this week as investors priced in expectations for a return to normality as more countries gradually relax COVID restrictions.

The selloff which began after Netflix and Peloton posted disappointing quarterly earnings spread to the wider stay-at-home sector as analysts judged the new Omicron coronavirus variant will not deliver the same economic headwinds seen in the first phase of the pandemic in 2020.

"The is a confirmation that the economy is gradually moving towards some sort of normalisation," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard.

"What we think is very interesting is that Omicron, because of its very high infectiousness, very low morbidity compared to previous waves such as the Delta variant, might actually be the first tangible sign that the pandemic is evolving in the direction that we all expected, i.e. that it would become a manageable endemic disease like the flu." Peloton shares lost nearly a quarter of its value on Thursday wiping off nearly $2.5 billion in market value after the exercise bike maker's CEO said it was reviewing the size of its workforce and "resetting" production levels, though it denied the company was temporarily halting production.

Peloton's shares were up nearly 6% on Friday, bouncing back somewhat from a 23.9% drop on Thursday, its biggest one-day percentage decline since Nov. 5.

France will ease work-from-home rules from early February and allow nightclubs to reopen two weeks later. People should get back to the office to benefit from in-person collaboration, Britain's business minister said on Friday. Meanwhile Netflix shares tumbled nearly 20% after it forecast new subscriber growth in the first quarter would be less than half of analysts' predictions.

Shares were down 20% in pre-market trading with the stock set to open at its lowest level in 21 months.

HOME DELIVERY

Both companies were part of a group, along with others such as Zoom and Docusign whose shares soared in 2020, and in some cases 2021 as well, as people around the world were forced to stay at home in the face of the coronavirus.However, thanks to vaccine roll outs and the spread of the less severe Omicron strain of COVID-19, life is returning to something approaching normality in many countries, leaving companies like Netflix and Peloton struggling to sustain high sales figures. According to data from S3 Partners, short-sellers doubled their profits by betting against Peloton in 2021, the third best returning U.S. short. "With a return to the office and travel lanes opening, darlings of the WFH (work from home) thematic are reflecting the growing reality that the world is moving slowly but with certainty towards a new normalcy," said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore.

Direxion's Work from Home ETF has fallen more than 9% in first three weeks of the year, compared to a 6% drop in the fall of the broader U.S. stock market Blackrock's virtual work and life multisector ETF has weakened more than 8% this year.

In Europe, lockdown winners are also going through a rough patch, with the fears related the Omicron wave waning adding to the stress rising bond yields are putting on growth and tech stocks.

Online British supermarket group Ocado, Germany's Meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh and food delivery company Delivery Hero which emerged as European stay-at-home champions in the early days of the pandemic have underperformed the pan-European STOXX 600 so far in 2022.

(Reporting by Alun John and Julien Ponthus; Additional reporting by Anisha Sircar and Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee and Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVERY HERO SE -5.06% 74.98 Delayed Quote.-19.41%
DOCUSIGN, INC. -3.34% 119.9599 Delayed Quote.-18.30%
HELLOFRESH SE -2.88% 57.42 Delayed Quote.-12.47%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.42% 6387.564 Real-time Quote.1.32%
NETFLIX, INC. -22.06% 395.77 Delayed Quote.-15.63%
OCADO GROUP PLC -2.50% 1424.5 Delayed Quote.-12.93%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 14.99% 27.695 Delayed Quote.-32.27%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -1.91% 1068.27 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
X FINANCIAL -0.33% 3.03 Delayed Quote.1.00%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -0.56% 154.79 Delayed Quote.-15.28%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:43aYellen says new approach is 'more promising' than previous suppl…
RE
11:41aYellen says u.s. pursuing new 'modern supply side' approach that…
RE
11:40aEurope kept waiting as Intel commits to new U.S. chip factories
RE
11:39aVW agrees to $3.5 million diesel emissions settlement with Ohio
RE
11:39aYellen says optimistic about u.s. economic recovery, sees clear…
RE
11:37aU.S. charges Texas man for threatening Georgia government officials
RE
11:37aItaly approves new package to curb energy bills, help COVID-hit firms
RE
11:37aPandemic darlings face the boot as investors eye return to normal life
RE
11:37aItaly approves new package to curb energy bills, help COVID-hit firms
RE
11:36aCanada is seeing early signs Omicron wave may have peaked - officials
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tumble as disappointing earnings fan investor fears
2Rio Tinto shares slump as Serbia pulls plug on its $2.4 billion lithium..
3Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
4Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
5Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

HOT NEWS