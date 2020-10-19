Pandemic expected to push poorer Americans out of banking system -regulator

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Many poorer Americans will
struggle to retain a foothold in the banking system due to the
coronavirus pandemic after years of increasing access, a U.S.
banking regulator said on Monday.
A new report from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
found that in 2019, just 5.4% of Americans lacked a checking or
savings account, the lowest level recorded in the decade-long
survey. However, the watchdog warned that the economic harm
wrought in 2020 by the pandemic could do the most damage to
people barely able to access traditional banking services.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to contribute to a rise in
the rate of unbanked households," the FDIC said in its report,
noting that banking access is usually directly tied to economic
gains.
The regulator said it could not predict how many people
would lose access to bank accounts or otherwise suffer
economically, but noted some concerning signs. In 2019, 35.8% of
households reported not saving for unexpected expenses or
emergencies. Among unbanked populations, 74% were not able to
build up emergency savings.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)